Rustbuster Full Hot Fog Treatment review

Even if the top parts of your car are kept shiny and the engine is serviced, the hidden corrosion underneath can consign it to the crusher before its time.

One of the models which has developed a reputation for rust is Mazda’s MX-5, and our car was starting to look the wrong shade of red underneath. To ensure it survives, it was treated to a full proofing from Rustbuster.

This two-day process at the company’s HQ in Spalding, Lincolnshire, involves the car having its wheelarch liners and other covers removed before the underneath is steam cleaned and washed using degreaser and salt remover. It is then dried before the company’s Fe-123 Rust Converter is applied.

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The exposed areas and cavities are then coated in heated Corrolan, a lanolin-based product, which self-heals if hit or scraped. The company certainly does a thorough job. Our only complaint is that there was some waxy overspray, and the smell suggests some has found its way onto the exhaust too. The warm weather has also meant there is a steady trickle of melted wax from many parts of the car. It is easily removed with degreaser, but will stain driveway paving if left.

The treatment is a big investment too. A small car like our Mazda MX-5 costs £654, while a large model such as a Volkswagen Passat is £774.

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