Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Bluetti Elite 400 battery pack review

Bluetti’s Elite 400 battery pack is hugely powerful and capable of charging almost anything

By:Tom Barnard
28 Jul 2026
Bluetti Elite 400 battery pack
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

Getting electricity to power your off-grid workshop, campsite or e-bike pitstop is far from easy. The traditional solution is a petrol generator. These can go forever if fuelled, but create noise and fumes which aren’t always welcome. A new alternative is Bluetti’s latest flagship battery pack – the Elite 400.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

It packs a huge 3,840Wh battery, which is enough to power an average house for 12 hours, or charge a laptop 45 times. It can deliver a consistent 2,500W, meaning it will boil a kettle or run an air fryer easily, so you can retire the camping stove.

For less power-hungry appliances, the Elite 400 will charge up to seven devices at once. There are a pair of three-pin AC sockets for 220V plugs, a 12v accessory outlet and four USB ports – both A and C types. 

Bluetti Elite 400 battery pack in boot

To get power back into the battery, the Bluetti will accept a feed from solar panels, a mains socket, or 12V from a car. It can also be programmed through the app to charge overnight when energy is cheaper.

We tried running a small fridge while charging an e-scooter and laptop and it didn’t even flinch. The Elite is big though, at about the same size as a carry-on suitcase and weighing a hefty 39kg. That means you’ll need to use the built-in wheels and telescopic handle to move it. 

The other drawback is the price. At £1,899 it is a big investment, although that is around the same as a petrol generator from a premium brand, is cheaper to run and more eco-friendly.

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,705Avg. savings £6,173 off RRP*Used from £8,836
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,310Avg. savings £2,444 off RRP*Used from £9,995
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,435Avg. savings £5,987 off RRP*Used from £8,995
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,275Avg. savings £2,588 off RRP*Used from £6,795
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty

Can Mazda’s link-up with Changan Automobile see the brand’s new 6e challenge Tesla’s popular Model 3 EV?
Car group tests
25 Jul 2026
New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap
Haval H6 - front tracking

New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap

The Haval H6 is a family SUV for hatchback money - but does it deserve success in the UK market?
Road tests
27 Jul 2026
I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper
Opinion - EV charging

I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper

Mike Rutherford is a big fan of electric cars, but still thinks they're just too expensive to buy, insure and run
Opinion
26 Jul 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content