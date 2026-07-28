Bluetti Elite 400 battery pack review

Getting electricity to power your off-grid workshop, campsite or e-bike pitstop is far from easy. The traditional solution is a petrol generator. These can go forever if fuelled, but create noise and fumes which aren’t always welcome. A new alternative is Bluetti’s latest flagship battery pack – the Elite 400.

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It packs a huge 3,840Wh battery, which is enough to power an average house for 12 hours, or charge a laptop 45 times. It can deliver a consistent 2,500W, meaning it will boil a kettle or run an air fryer easily, so you can retire the camping stove.

For less power-hungry appliances, the Elite 400 will charge up to seven devices at once. There are a pair of three-pin AC sockets for 220V plugs, a 12v accessory outlet and four USB ports – both A and C types.

To get power back into the battery, the Bluetti will accept a feed from solar panels, a mains socket, or 12V from a car. It can also be programmed through the app to charge overnight when energy is cheaper.

We tried running a small fridge while charging an e-scooter and laptop and it didn’t even flinch. The Elite is big though, at about the same size as a carry-on suitcase and weighing a hefty 39kg. That means you’ll need to use the built-in wheels and telescopic handle to move it.

The other drawback is the price. At £1,899 it is a big investment, although that is around the same as a petrol generator from a premium brand, is cheaper to run and more eco-friendly.

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