Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

A new Renault Clio RS isn’t likely, but this hot hatch might fill that gap

Strict emissions rules are strangling the business case for a modern-day version of the Clio RS

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jan 2026
Clio Renaultsport 200 EDC Lux badge

Renault’s mighty Turbo 3E will be the closest petrolheads get to a hot hatch for now, because tight emissions standards offer no wiggle room for small cars with high CO2 levels.

First, the good news. The electric Turbo 3E has moved to the prototype stage, with the 533bhp, rear-wheel-drive super-hatch to undergo extensive testing in 2026 to deliver the production version. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However the limited-edition, £135,000 exotic is far removed from the attainable hot hatchbacks that marked out the Renaultsport brand in the nineties and noughties. 

Head of product Bruno Vanel used to run Renault’s sales operation in the UK. “The [leading] country for Renaultsport has always been UK,” he told Auto Express. “I remember the time I was there, and the Renaultsport [version] was 8,000 sales out of 90,000 Clios a year. But [those] times are over.” 

Vanel, who ran the UK for a few years from the turn of the millennium, used to drive the pinnacle RS Clio, the Trophy 220, with more power and a stiff, sporty chassis. “I had Clio Trophy 220, and I loved my Clio Trophy!”

New Renault 5 Turbo 3E Ellis Hyde - front 3/4

The new Clio is sold with a 1.8-litre hybrid with an F1-style dogbox transmission and 158bhp; we asked Vanel if this could be upgraded to form the basis of an RS version? 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

He replied: “With hybrid, it's difficult to have something which is a [truly] sporty vehicle. Hybrid more for GTs, because when the battery is low, the car is struggling.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Global sales boss Ivan Segal, who would no doubt love to have halo Clios sprinkling some extra magic on the range, told us that there are petrolheads within Renault who would love to see RS return. “There are some defenders of your ideas inside the company – and Bruno is the first,” he smiled.

But Vanel doubled down on the argument that punitive fines for breaching CO2 emissions, as well as having lots of engineering resources tied up in EVs, hybrids and complying with regulations, means that the RS business case just doesn’t exist right now.  

“What is a sporty car?” he asked us. “If it’s not an EV then [what about] ICE? If you make it with a big ICE engine, with a huge capacity, then you are out of the game on CO2. So that's why it doesn’t make sense.

“Now to be able to have this kind of car with very low CO2, you end up with a Renault 5, or Alpine A290 – I’m sorry!” he continued. 

“Frankly, there is no project for Renaultsport. We discussed it internally. We’ll see. But the business case would have to make sense.” 

So for now, hot hatch fans will have to satisfy themselves with an electric Alpine A290 with up to 216bhp – or buy a used Clio RS instead.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way
Citroen Ami Buggy - action

New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way

The updated Citroen Ami remains a fun car to drive, but is extremely compromised
Road tests
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content