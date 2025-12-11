A new Renault Clio RS isn’t likely, but this hot hatch might fill that gap

Renault’s mighty Turbo 3E will be the closest petrolheads get to a hot hatch for now, because tight emissions standards offer no wiggle room for small cars with high CO2 levels.

First, the good news. The electric Turbo 3E has moved to the prototype stage, with the 533bhp, rear-wheel-drive super-hatch to undergo extensive testing in 2026 to deliver the production version.

However the limited-edition, £135,000 exotic is far removed from the attainable hot hatchbacks that marked out the Renaultsport brand in the nineties and noughties.

Head of product Bruno Vanel used to run Renault’s sales operation in the UK. “The [leading] country for Renaultsport has always been UK,” he told Auto Express. “I remember the time I was there, and the Renaultsport [version] was 8,000 sales out of 90,000 Clios a year. But [those] times are over.”

Vanel, who ran the UK for a few years from the turn of the millennium, used to drive the pinnacle RS Clio, the Trophy 220, with more power and a stiff, sporty chassis. “I had Clio Trophy 220, and I loved my Clio Trophy!”

The new Clio is sold with a 1.8-litre hybrid with an F1-style dogbox transmission and 158bhp; we asked Vanel if this could be upgraded to form the basis of an RS version?