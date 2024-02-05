New Rivian R2 info surfaces as US firm’s third all-electric model gets ready for launch

The Rivian R2 has been teased once again ahead of its imminent reveal and accompanying the fresh pictures is supposedly some new technical information lifted from Rivian’s website.

A post on X from Rivian owner Chris Hilbert suggests the R2 will come with a 330-mile range, a 0-60mph time of three seconds, a five-seat capacity and a starting price in the US of $47,500 (roughly £37,000).

We’ll have to wait until Thursday 7 March to see if this rings true, but what we do know so far is that the R2 will come to the UK - an exact timeline for when Rivian and the R2 will arrive here hasn’t been announced yet, however.

Want a closer look at R2? Watch the live reveal event March 7th, right here on X. pic.twitter.com/Hq1k66r0cG — Rivian (@Rivian) February 16, 2024

The Rivian R1S SUV and R1T truck have been available in North America for several years now, but it seems unlikely we’ll receive these larger models in the UK, even after the Rivian brand launches in Europe with this new R2.

Previous spy shots have shown us the Rivian R2 will be the smaller, more affordable sibling to the brand’s pioneering R1T pick-up truck and seven-seater R1S SUV. It will also be the car that spearheads Rivian’s expansion into the European car market with the electric family SUV set to take on big-sellers like the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6.

Teaser videos for the Rivian R2 from Rivian itself have already confirmed the vehicle will feature the same vertical ‘stadium headlight’ design as the bigger R1 models, connected by a very thick light bar spanning the front of the car. This suggests the R2 will essentially look like a compact version of the bold R1S, sporting the same blocky but clean and futuristic design language. A full-width light bar will be used on the rear, again just like the R1S and R1T.

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, previously stated there are plans to build the R2 at its plant in the US. In a recent letter to shareholders, Rivian also spoke of the new R2 platform which will underpin the new SUV.

Given that it uses a new platform, it’s unclear if the R2 will use the batteries offered in the R1S. With the expected size difference between the models, the R1’s 106kWh ‘Standard’ battery pack may be offered, but the 121kWh, 135kWh and 180kWh ‘Standard+’, ‘Large’ and ‘Max’ units are probably too large. A dual-motor, all-wheel drive set up is expected for the R2.

