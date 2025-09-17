The Rolls-Royce Bespoke division is back at it, revealing a one-off commission called the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos that looks to the stars for inspiration. These one-off creations are always a flex of the creative muscles for the marque’s most talented craftspeople, but even Rolls has yet to feature a hand-painted ceiling in one of its cars before – cue the inevitable correlation with English country houses.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Luckily, there’s nothing as tacky as a Renaissance war scene inside, rather a single Rolls-Royce artist has spent upwards of 160 hours hand-painting the leather headlining to create an interpretation of the Milky Way galaxy, using teal, yellow and blue paint over the top of a black leather canvas.

Fascinatingly, the Starlight Headliner is still intact and glows beneath the multiple layers of acrylic paint painstakingly applied. This dramatic element is bolstered by unique embroidery on the Charles Blue and Grace White two-tone interior, with similar cosmos motifs applied to the Piano White veneer.

Alongside these hand-crafted elements, the Cosmos is finished in a Arabescato Pearl paint, with 23-inch wheels. The Spirit of Ecstasy mascot is also transparent and uplit, for the full angelic feel. If you’re feeling angelic and want a luxury car with a leather headlining, perhaps without the mural, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service where you can get a used Rolls-Royce Cullinan for under £340,000.

As per usual, Rolls-Royce has not confirmed or elaborated on the cost of this commission, but has said that it’s going to a family in the Middle East who wanted to “create something our family would remember forever: A Rolls-Royce that captures the essence of the cosmos and shows that no dream is out of reach”. On that note, if you want a Cullinan Cosmos you can’t have one. But you can commission something similar, if your bank manager allows.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.