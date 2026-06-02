The Rolls-Royce Spectre has been updated with even more power, more possibilities for personalisation and a greater sense of splendour. The new Series II has arrived just one week after the highly controversial Ferrari Luce was revealed, perhaps to remind the world’s elite that ultra-luxurious electric cars can be graceful.

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Both the standard and range-topping Black Badge versions of the Spectre have been updated with largely subtle changes, but the most significant tweaks went to the more potent version. Almost all of its brightwork now has a new, specially developed Iced Black matte finish, as do the new ‘open-spoke’ wheels that provide a glimpse of the car’s enormous brakes.

Even the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy is now matte black, although the vanes of the Black Badge’s Pantheon grille are still polished to a brilliant shine, because the designers wanted “to preserve the motor car’s identity”.

Meanwhile, the regular Spectre Series II is available in a new Ethereal Blue hue and features a set of 23-inch forged alloy wheels designed to capture and reflect light from every angle. Each wheel is finished by hand, which Rolls-Royce says takes up to six hours.

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What does the new Rolls-Royce Spectre look like inside?

The Spectre’s interior has been carefully refined as well. For example, there’s a new more intricate timepiece inspired by aviation instruments in the dashboard, while the front passenger will be gazing at a new wave-like pattern that’s composed of 8,108 illuminations.