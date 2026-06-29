The Skoda Octavia is being geared up for another update. Changes to the popular family car promise to closely align its styling with the marque’s electric models, while also bringing back plug-in hybrid power. We’ve spotted the revised Octavia model testing but there’s no word on when it will arrive at UK dealers and we don’t expect to see it until late next year.

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One of the key reasons for this second revamp is to bring back the PHEV version, which was removed from sale in the UK a few years ago. The prototype spotted here clearly utilises this form of powertrain, judging by the wing-mounted charge flap, which should combine a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, fed by a battery pack of around 20kWh.

As it stands, the Volkswagen Group offers this option in two power options, 200bhp and 268bhp, and should generally offer around 60-75 miles of all-electric range. Power will go to the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. However, given the speed of plug-in hybrid powertrain development from all manufacturers, these figures could all improve on this future Octavia.

While the test car in these spy photographs is an estate variant, we expect these updates to apply to the hatchback, too. The subtle styling changes include a new grille that’ll integrate the brand’s ‘tech-deck’ feature. Expect some smaller changes to the front and rear bumpers, along with new wheel and colour choices.

The cabin will have its own tweaks, but these will probably remain inside the digital interfaces. However, new and more contemporary materials should be introduced, keeping the model fresh until it’s completely reborn in its all-electric form later in 2028 or 2029.

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