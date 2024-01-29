Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala is a spacious family hatch for just £168 per month

Roomy, cheap and well-built, the Scala feels like great value on a £168 monthly lease, making it our Car Deal of the Day for 29 January

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Jan 2024
Skoda Scala - front cornering
  • Comfortable ride 
  • Practical
  • £168 per month

The Skoda Scala is one of those cars that makes you wonder why people buy anything else. It drives well, offers as much space as a family could need and above all it’s cheap, with this Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement from leasing.com providing plenty of evidence for that. 

This two-year deal requires an initial deposit of £1,820, followed by 23 monthly payments of just £168 - way less than many superminis on similar deals, let alone family hatchbacks. The deal is based on an annual mileage agreement of 5,000 miles, which can be bumped up to 10,000 miles for an extra £28 per month. 

The car is a 1.0 TSI SE Technology and comes with all the modern creature comforts you could really need. There’s cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. It doesn’t feel basic in the Scala either, with a general sturdy feel to the cabin, plus a fancy 9.2-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

If space is a key factor then the Scala will really appeal to you. There’s plenty of room front and rear, but the huge 467-litre boot is up there with the best in its class and way bigger than the boot of a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus

It’s also super easy to drive and wonderfully comfortable, with the 1.0-litre TSI able to return an extremely frugal 53mpg. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Skoda Scala Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Kia ProCeed offers shooting brake style for under £200 per month
Kia ProCeed- front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Kia ProCeed offers shooting brake style for under £200 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 26 January is the sleek, striking and practical, Kia ProCeed
26 Jan 2024
Best new car deals 2024
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new car deals 2024

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best new car deals on the market right now…
26 Jan 2024
New 2024 Skoda Scala facelift on sale now: value-focused hatch ups the style factor
Updated Skoda Scala
News

New 2024 Skoda Scala facelift on sale now: value-focused hatch ups the style factor

Prices start from £22,095 for Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra rival, with the sporty-looking Monte Carlo trim topping the range
26 Jan 2024
Car Deal of the Day: lease a Dacia Duster today then exit for free after 6 months for the all-new model
Dacia Duster Commercial - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: lease a Dacia Duster today then exit for free after 6 months for the all-new model

New Dacia Flex lease plan lets you end the contract with no penalties after six months, ready for the new model’s arrival - our highly enticing Deal o…
25 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front cornering
Car group tests

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?

The Dacia Duster and MG ZS offer SUV motoring for those on a tight budget, and don’t make you feel hard done by
27 Jan 2024
How high are UK petrol prices compared to the rest of Europe?
High fuel prices. £2 per litre
News

How high are UK petrol prices compared to the rest of Europe?

The latest figures show how the high fuel tax take of twenty years ago has reduced over two decades
26 Jan 2024
Toyota Yaris Cross review
Toyota Yaris Cross - front
In-depth reviews

Toyota Yaris Cross review

Offering more space than its supermini sibling, the Toyota Yaris Cross is an efficient and well-equipped small SUV
26 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content