Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala is a spacious family hatch for just £168 per month

Comfortable ride

Practical

£168 per month

The Skoda Scala is one of those cars that makes you wonder why people buy anything else. It drives well, offers as much space as a family could need and above all it’s cheap, with this Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement from leasing.com providing plenty of evidence for that.

This two-year deal requires an initial deposit of £1,820, followed by 23 monthly payments of just £168 - way less than many superminis on similar deals, let alone family hatchbacks. The deal is based on an annual mileage agreement of 5,000 miles, which can be bumped up to 10,000 miles for an extra £28 per month.

The car is a 1.0 TSI SE Technology and comes with all the modern creature comforts you could really need. There’s cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. It doesn’t feel basic in the Scala either, with a general sturdy feel to the cabin, plus a fancy 9.2-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

If space is a key factor then the Scala will really appeal to you. There’s plenty of room front and rear, but the huge 467-litre boot is up there with the best in its class and way bigger than the boot of a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus.

It’s also super easy to drive and wonderfully comfortable, with the 1.0-litre TSI able to return an extremely frugal 53mpg.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

