The Skoda Superb is now available with a powerful 268bhp iV plug-in hybrid powertrain that is borrowed from the hot Volkswagen Golf GTE. It will sit at the top of the Superb’s engine range in Europe and is available in high-spec L&K and Sportsline trims. Hatchback and estate bodystyles will eventually be offered to UK buyers with the latter due in the next couple of months.

Compared with the existing 200bhp Superb iV plug-in hybrid, the 268bhp variant generates its extra shove through a more powerful set-up that combines an uprated 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery pack.

Peak torque is also increased by 50Nm to 400Nm, and all the power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. No all-wheel drive option is available, despite the high power and torque figures.

Skoda is quoting a 0-62mph time of 7.1 seconds, so while this is the most powerful Superb on sale at the moment, the pure-petrol TSi with all-wheel drive is still faster from 0 to 62mph, at 5.7 seconds. This is thanks to its 4x4 system and lower kerbweight. What the existing TSi model can’t do is offer a 62-mile all-electric range, however, and it’s this, plus a low combined CO2 rating that will make it a tempting option for company car drivers.

When those batteries are depleted, the Superb iV can facilitate up to 50kW DC charging, which is capable of topping the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.

To handle the extra performance, Skoda has fitted an uprated braking package with larger front brake discs, plus improved cooling, thanks to reshaped ducts mounted behind the front bumper. The brakes also increase the maximum towing capacity, which is now rated at 2,000kg with a braked trailer.

