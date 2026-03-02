Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Powerful new Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid arrives with some handy extra shove

One of Skoda’s best all-rounders is now available with a 262bhp plug-in hybrid set-up

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Mar 2026
Skoda Superb iV - front angled

The Skoda Superb is now available with a powerful 268bhp iV plug-in hybrid powertrain that is borrowed from the hot Volkswagen Golf GTE. It will sit at the top of the Superb’s engine range in Europe and is available in high-spec L&K and Sportsline trims. Hatchback and estate bodystyles will eventually be offered to UK buyers with the latter due in the next couple of months.  

Compared with the existing 200bhp Superb iV plug-in hybrid, the 268bhp variant generates its extra shove through a more powerful set-up that combines an uprated 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery pack. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Peak torque is also increased by 50Nm to 400Nm, and all the power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. No all-wheel drive option is available, despite the high power and torque figures. 

Skoda is quoting a 0-62mph time of 7.1 seconds, so while this is the most powerful Superb on sale at the moment, the pure-petrol TSi with all-wheel drive is still faster from 0 to 62mph, at 5.7 seconds. This is thanks to its 4x4 system and lower kerbweight. What the existing TSi model can’t do is offer a 62-mile all-electric range, however, and it’s this, plus a low combined CO2 rating that will make it a tempting option for company car drivers. 

When those batteries are depleted, the Superb iV can facilitate up to 50kW DC charging, which is capable of topping the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes. 

Skoda Superb iV - rear charging

To handle the extra performance, Skoda has fitted an uprated braking package with larger front brake discs, plus improved cooling, thanks to reshaped ducts mounted behind the front bumper. The brakes also increase the maximum towing capacity, which is now rated at 2,000kg with a braked trailer. 

Are you looking for a plug-in hybrid Skoda? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now for all the latest deals. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Skoda Superb (Mk3, 2015-2024) review and buyer's guide
Used Skoda Superb - front static

Used Skoda Superb (Mk3, 2015-2024) review and buyer's guide

A full used review of the Skoda Superb covering the Superb Mk3 (2015-2024) and Superb Mk2 (2008-2015)
Used car tests
24 Feb 2026
Best family cars to buy 2026
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2026

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you?
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2026
Safest cars for sale in the UK 2026
Safest cars - header image

Safest cars for sale in the UK 2026

These are the cars that have aced Euro NCAP’s safety testing
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2026
Best diesel cars 2026
Best diesel cars - header image, January 2026 update

Best diesel cars 2026

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy today
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

All-new battery could push the more aggressive Megane EV past 300 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2026
Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content