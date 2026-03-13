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New Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo is keeping the Impreza STI spirit alive

This new Aussie-specific Subaru WRX AWD Club Spec Evo is as near as dammit a modern STI. Shame it’s not available here.

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Mar 2026
Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo

The Subaru WRX STI might seem like a distant memory for us here in the UK and Europe, but something very close to the iconic rally-inspired saloon is now available Down Under. 

Called the WRX AWD Club Spec Evo, this special edition takes the existing WRX not sold in Europe and gives it a proper STI-style makeover – the only things missing are the gold wheels. 

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New for the Club Spec Evo model is a unique Sunrise Yellow paint finish that mimics iconic models like the STI Spec C from the early 2000s, complemented by matt-finish 19-inch alloy wheels, a high-mounted rear wing and contrast stitching inside.  

Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo interior

Under the bonnet, which still features a prominent scoop, sits Subaru’s turbocharged 2.4-litre flat-four petrol engine matched to a six-speed manual transmission. This produces 270bhp and 350Nm of torque, giving a 0-62mph time of around 6.5 seconds. 

The Club Spec Evo also takes many of its chassis upgrades from the Australian-market WRX Ts Spec B model, which adds in a few choice components familiar to the STI models of old. These include a locking differential on the rear axle, plus Brembo brakes, Recaro seats and even adaptive suspension.   

This generation of WRX has never made it to the UK, with tough emissions regulations and ever-faster hot hatchback rivals leaving the Subaru – and its historical Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution rival – out of favour. 

Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo

However, the flame has never gone out in Subaru-loving markets such as Australia and the US, where models like this still have their fans thanks to buckets of old-school charm, even though they’re not considered to be cutting-edge. 

Only 75 versions of the WRX Club Spec Evo will be produced, all of which will only be available in Australia for the equivalent of around £33,500 at the current exchange rates. Seems like the price, and not just the powertrain, is also a nineties throwback… 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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