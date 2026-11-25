The whole point of a pick-up truck is its practicality, which is what makes this Toyota Hilux Hyper Z so delightfully silly. It doesn’t have a load bed at all, with that space taken up by the support structure of an enormous rear wing. There’s no tailgate, either.

The project started in 2024 and was developed in collaboration with Toyota Design Australia, drawing heavily on Thailand’s pick-up truck customisation scene for inspiration. It uses the Thai-market Hilux Travo Z Edition as a starting point, although the finished product is considerably longer, lower and wider.

It’s 5,360mm long thanks to all the aero stuff that now sticks out of the back and a sizeable front splitter, while the truck now sits at 2,203mm wide. Those are 22-inch wheels, by the way, shod in fat 325mm tyres. Finally, at 1,513mm tall, it’s some 300mm lower than a regular Hilux, with a pretty much non-existent ride height, just in case it wasn’t impractical enough already.

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Technical details are thin on the ground (it’s entirely possible it’s not a functioning prototype), although there are some images of some snazzy-looking suspension components, and we can see that the cabin has been stripped back and treated to a pair of Sabelt racing seats.

Such a vehicle, of course, stands no chance of going into production, but that’s not the point of it. It helps highlight various accessories available for the Hilux in Thailand, with a ‘Charismo Drift’ bodykit and Lenso wheels mentioned as some of the items on the menu.

As for the UK market Hilux? That went on sale here in summer, sadly without any such lairy accessories available.

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