New Toyota Hilux arrives in the UK, and beats the Ford Ranger on price

The new Toyota Hilux is set to undercut the ever-popular Ford Ranger, with prices starting from £42,845 including VAT. Unveiled towards the end of last year, Hilux customers will be able to choose from either diesel or fully electric powertrains, with deliveries starting in June.

Order books for the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux open on 1 June, with four trim levels available: Active, Icon, Invincible and Invincible X. Full specifications are yet to be confirmed, although we do know the entry-level Active will get Toyota’s full suite of safety tech, as well as a digital instrument cluster and a rear safety step. As mentioned, it’ll start from £42,845 on the road – just over £2,000 more than a base Ranger, although the Ford appears to get more equipment as standard.

Perhaps more in-line with the base Ranger is the mid-spec Icon, which is priced from £48,545 and benefits from 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and heated front seats.

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Invincible adds part-leather upholstery and a larger, 12-inch digital instrument cluster for an additional £2,600. Finally, the Invincible X brings 18-inch wheels, black exterior detailing, a JBL sound system and heated rear seats. It is priced from £54,095.

All of the above come with a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain. Exact specs for this are yet to be confirmed, although it’s likely that the one featured here will be the same as the 2.8-litre turbocharged unit on the outgoing Hilux. This outputs 201bhp and 500Nm of torque and will return up to 27.9mpg.

However, buyers of the latest Hilux also have the choice of a fully-electric variant. The Toyota Hilux BEV, which we’ve already driven, gets a 59.2kWh battery for a range of up to 149 miles. As with the diesel version, it’s four-wheel drive, thanks to two electric motors that together produce 193bhp. Only offered in Icon and Invincible trims, the all-electric Hilux starts from £57,845, rising to £60,695 for the Invincible. Both figures do not include the £5,000 Government Plug-in Van Grant, which brings prices down even further.

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