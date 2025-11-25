Vauxhall has revealed the perfect van for tea-loving tradespeople - the Vauxhall Vivaro Electrici-Tea.

That name’s combination of electricity and tea comes from this Vivaro’s ability to make a fresh cuppa - all without the assistance of a dingy on-site Portakabin or someone’s kitchen.

According to the International Tea Committee, 100 million cups of tea are consumed by Brits every day. This led to Vauxhall doing its own research, which found that 90 per cent of tradespeople said a cup of tea had a positive impact on their day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Vauxhall Vivaro Electrici-Tea comes with everything that’s needed to make that all-important brew. There’s an electric kettle, a tea bag dispenser, a tea timer, thermal mugs, a fridge and a sink with a 10-litre water source, plus a tin for biscuits (or other tea-associated snacks). All of the tea-making items can be stored in custom-made spaces to avoid spills on the move.

Vauxhall has used the Vivaro XL as the base for its mobile tea urn. However, much of the 6.6-cubic-metre loading bay is taken up by the tea-making facilities and Vauxhall doesn’t say how much storage space is left over. The Vivaro Electrici-Tea is also decked out in a special livery and even gets a mug-shaped logo on the rear door.

The Vivaro Electric doesn’t come with bi-directional charging from its battery, so we assume the coffee maker is powered by the 12V port.

Despite Vauxhall’s research claiming 93 per cent of tradespeople would make a cup of tea on the go if they had the facilities to do so, the Vivaro Electrici-Tea is merely a concept and isn’t slated for production.

While the Vauxhall Vivaro Electrici-Tea might be a one-off, there are still lots of vans to choose from on the Auto Express Find A Car service. For instance, you can enjoy an average saving of £13,501 on the Vauxhall Vivaro right now.