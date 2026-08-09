The Volvo EX90 is big. Wait, don’t go, the insight gets deeper: big is a double-edged sword. I’ve already raved about the spacious cabin, but the boot swallows a week’s groceries for five with all seven seats upright, or I can drop the back bench for 690 litres and there’s room for two massive suitcases and three carry-ons.

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Big also applies to the 102kWh battery. While the car’s official range is 376 miles, 300 miles is par for a full charge. We’ve racked up more than 1,000 miles of mixed driving, with average efficiency of 2.82mi/kWh. Unimpressive? In mitigation, the voluminous Volvo weighs more than 2.7 tonnes, and bests Kia’s similarly sized EV9.

It charges quickly too. On a DC charger at Newport Pagnell services, the EX90 quaffed 34kWh in just eight minutes at an average rate of 250kW. And that means 300 miles of range is more than enough.

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Motor Performance: first report

Range-topping version of flagship SUV joins our fleet and is fast becoming a family favourite

Mileage: 677 miles

677 miles Efficiency: 2.82mi/kWh

The arrival of Volvo’s EX90 has triggered almost as much McNamara family excitement as another Scandinavian resident, clad in red, who pilots a chariot infinitely faster than even this 680bhp electric car.