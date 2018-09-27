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Product group tests

Best car seat covers 2026

Which of these seven will leave you sitting most comfortably?

By:Tom Barnard
16 Mar 2026
Best car seat covers 2026 - Worn seats8

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll probably remember seat covers as the means by which your parents protected you from scalding your legs on a boiling hot vinyl car seat. Today, they’re less common but far more sophisticated; you can even get them tailored to your car. Makers also have to consider safety, such as how to cover a seat without affecting the operation of side airbags or seatbelt pretensioners. 

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Here, we’re testing universal items, all of which claim to fit over 90 per cent of cars. They don’t fit as neatly as tailored items, but are usually much cheaper. We’ve also looked at covers for different purposes; if you live in a rural area, work in a dirty environment or have a dog, you may prefer a simple protector to a premium cover. 

How we tested

We tried the covers on two car seats – one quite narrow and the other fairly wide. We judged them on how easy they were to fit, how they looked and the quality and feel of the material. We then went for a drive in each car and rated the covers for comfort, and whether or not they moved around. We also looked at whether they were sold individually, as a pair or as a full-car set, and finally factored in the cost.

Primus UCS0302 Universal Seat Covers

Best car seat covers 2026 - Primus UCS03028
  • Price: around £39.95 
  • Seats covered: 2x front 
  • Airbag friendly: Yes 
  • Rating: 5.0 stars 
  • Contact: primusseatcovers.com
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Used - available now

Sportage

2021 Kia

Sportage

36,707 milesAutomaticDiesel1.6L

Cash £15,697
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Qashqai

2022 Nissan

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22,946 milesManualPetrol1.3L

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16,064 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £14,997
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Leon

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53,106 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £11,197
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This Primus set covers both front seats and has a memory foam backing behind the mesh centre panel, which offers greater comfort and stops the cover slipping around. In addition, the covers each have a rear map pocket, so fitting them doesn’t remove this feature from your car. 

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The materials feel like they’re heavy duty and good quality, while fitting took less than five minutes per seat. After a 10-minute drive, they stayed in position on both of our test cars and were also easily removed without damaging them. A high-quality product and one that represents decent value at less than £20 per seat to freshen up your interior.

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Simply Black Heavy Duty Seat Protector

Best car seat covers 2026 - Simply8
  • Price: around £25 
  • Seats covered: 1x front 
  • Airbag friendly: Yes 
  • Rating: 4.5 stars 
  • Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk

The Simply Heavy Duty Seat protector is sold in single or twin packs, and we like the fact you can buy the covers individually. It’s handy if you have a dog that jumps on the passenger seat, for example, but don’t worry much about the rest of the cabin. 

Fully waterproof and evaluated by vehicle test laboratory MIRA for its safety and airbag compliance, this is a really good-quality product that can be fitted in seconds. It simply slides over the seat and head restraint, and unlike some of the other seat protectors here, it didn’t slide about during our road test.

Halfords Full Set Seat Covers

Best car seat covers 2026 - Halfords8
  • Price: around £32 
  • Seats covered: Front and rear 
  • Airbag friendly: Yes 
  • Rating: 4.0 stars 
  • Contact: halfords.com
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This Halfords set was the only one here to cover a full interior, and at £32, there’s no faulting its value. The fit and finish is neat, too, with separate covers for both the seat back and base, and adjustable ties to stop them slipping around. Quality seems good overall, with thickly padded seat facings.

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Our only real gripe was that to fit the seat back cover, you need to cut holes in the top to allow access for the head rest poles. It does mean there’s no gap once they’re in place, but it makes them more fiddly to fit than the other covers in this test.

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Xtreme Auto XASC3 Front Deluxe Seat Covers

Best car seat covers 2026 - Xtreme XASC38

At just £11.99 a pair, these Xtreme Auto covers are great value for money and we found they fitted well, too, with separate covers for the seat base and back. On the road test, they didn’t move around or ruck up on either car, but we did find the material finish to be quite thin and we have worries about the covers’ longevity and their ability to avoid snagging on zips and belts, for example.

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Primus UCS011 Seat Protectors

Best car seat covers 2026 - Primus UCS01118
  • Price: around £25.96 
  • Seats covered: 2x front 
  • Airbag friendly: Yes 
  • Rating: 3.5 stars 
  • Contact: primusseatcovers.com

Like the rest of the Primus range, these seat protectors feel well made and are easy to fit; we especially like the under-seat straps, which can be adjusted to stop them from moving around. If you want a set of no-nonsense waterproof seat protectors to keep dirt and moisture out of your car, they’ll do the job well, but they don’t feel as rugged or hard-wearing as the Simply Heavy Duty Protectors.

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Xtreme Auto Heavy Duty Seat Protectors

Best car seat covers 2026 - Xtreme heavy duty8

These inexpensive Xtreme Auto Seat Protectors don’t feel as heavy-duty as their name suggests, with a very thin material and quite a baggy fit, even on the larger of our two seats. They moved around on our test drives, but would be better in a large SUV. We also didn’t like the head restraint covers, which had an irritating fold-out seam that sucked in air and made a noise when driving with the window down.

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Temu Luxury Seat Covers

Best car seat covers 2026 - Temu8
  • Price: around £9.95 
  • Seats covered: 2x front 
  • Airbag friendly: Yes 
  • Rating: 1.0 star 
  • Contact: temu.com

Not only did the Temu covers not fit properly onto the older car seat, but one of the straps also snapped during the fitting process. The leatherette fabric had a nasty fishy smell and the cover shifted on the driver’s seat while we were on the move.

Verdict

The Primus covers stood out for their overall quality, but the UCS0302 gets our winning vote because the finish was both subtle and contemporary. The Simply seat protector is our top choice for country-dwellers and dog owners, while third place goes to the Halfords covers.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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