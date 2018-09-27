Best car seat covers 2026

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll probably remember seat covers as the means by which your parents protected you from scalding your legs on a boiling hot vinyl car seat. Today, they’re less common but far more sophisticated; you can even get them tailored to your car. Makers also have to consider safety, such as how to cover a seat without affecting the operation of side airbags or seatbelt pretensioners.

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Here, we’re testing universal items, all of which claim to fit over 90 per cent of cars. They don’t fit as neatly as tailored items, but are usually much cheaper. We’ve also looked at covers for different purposes; if you live in a rural area, work in a dirty environment or have a dog, you may prefer a simple protector to a premium cover.

How we tested

We tried the covers on two car seats – one quite narrow and the other fairly wide. We judged them on how easy they were to fit, how they looked and the quality and feel of the material. We then went for a drive in each car and rated the covers for comfort, and whether or not they moved around. We also looked at whether they were sold individually, as a pair or as a full-car set, and finally factored in the cost.

Primus UCS0302 Universal Seat Covers