Best rain repellents 2026

Even the best windscreen wipers can leave your glass smeary, especially if atmospheric conditions mean there’s dust and pollen in the air – and that’s particularly true as we head into the April showers season.

Adding a rain-repellent coating to your glass can really help keep your windscreen clear and improve your view of the road ahead, adding an extra layer of safety to your journey. As well as your windscreen, they can also be used on side and rear glass, while some of the products tested can also be applied to plastic windows on convertible cars, crash helmets and polymer headlights.

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We tried out eight of the best-selling rain repellents on the market to see which one came out on top, assessing each of them on their performance, ease of application, durability and price.

How we tested

Using four different cars, we applied each repellent to half a windscreen and one side window, following the instructions.

We then drove each car in the wet over a period of four weeks to evaluate how well the repellents performed, how our visibility improved and if they were still doing their job almost a month after they had first been applied to the glass.