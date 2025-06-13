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Car Deal of the Day: snazzy Alfa Romeo Junior for £210 a month

Chic, frugal and characterful, there’s a lot to like with the Alfa Junior. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 October.

By:Ryan Birch
20 Oct 2026
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - cornering

The Cuorerosso coupe unveiled at last week’s Paris Motor Show was proof that Alfa Romeo hasn’t forgotten how to make beautiful cars. 

But you don’t need to hang around and wait for Alfa to build it, because models such as the Alfa Romeo Junior currently offer an unbeatable blend of Italian style at an affordable price.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Pink Car Leasing is offering the pretty little high-rider for a mere £210 a month on a two-year term, after a 12-month initial payment of £2,718.71.

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Even adjusting the terms to a smaller nine-month initial payment of £2,271.30 comes in at a few pence over £230 a month, which is still excellent value for money. The default 5,000-mile-a-year cap will be enough for many, but can be adjusted up to 8,000 for around £15 extra a month if needed.

The Junior comes in full-electric and hybrid guises – here you’ll be getting the latter, or ‘Ibrida’ as the Italians say. This sees a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 28bhp electric motor and a 0.9kWh 48-volt battery. This gives claimed fuel economy of nearly 60mpg, and a potent 143bhp.

What’s great about this deal is that it’s for the mid-spec Ti model. This gets smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels, aluminium pedals and door sills, electric front seats and sat-nav. This is on top of the entry model’s twin 10.25-inch screens, LED front and rear lights, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior page.

Deals on Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida rivals

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £28,662Avg. savings £1,849
New Jeep Avenger

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Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,016Avg. savings £3,582
New Ford Puma

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Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

New in-stock Mini CountrymanCash £29,345
New Mini Countryman

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Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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