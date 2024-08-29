Ariel E-Nomad Concept points to British brand’s electric plan

Ariel has revealed an all-electric version of the all-terrain Nomad, swapping out the production model’s four-cylinder petrol engine for an electric motor and battery pack. So far revealed only as a concept, the E-Nomad has ‘production intent’ according to Ariel, and is the brand’s next step in exploring alternative powertrain technology.

The powertrain in question is made up from a single, rear-mounted electric motor that’s capable of producing 277bhp and 490Nm of torque. These figures aren’t far behind the new Ford-engined Nomad 2, which itself has 300bhp and 518Nm of torque, and matches its performance figures with a 3.4-second 0-62mph time. This drives the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission and limited-slip differential.

The electric motor draws power from a 41kWh battery pack running on a 450V electrical system, and helps the E-Nomad reach up to 150 miles of range on a single charge. Ariel has not revealed a peak charging speed, but claims the battery can be DC fast-charged from 20 to 80 per cent in under 25 minutes.

The battery pack itself was developed specifically for the E-Nomad and weighs less than 300kg, helping it keep the car’s overall weight in check at 896kg. For comparison, this is 181kg more than the petrol-powered Nomad.

The rest of the E-Nomad’s package is as you’ll find on the production model, with a tubular steel chassis clothed in composite panels making up its basic structure. Those body panels are new, though, and have been optimised to reduce drag and weight where possible.

The off-road-optimised suspension design favours travel and bump absorption over lateral stability, but just like the regular Nomad the concept has been designed to be just as much fun on the road, as off it. This being a concept, there’s no word on pricing of any potential production model.

