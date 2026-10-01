Aston Martin has just revealed a new GT version of its DBX SUV. Joining the range alongside the existing DBX707 and DBX S, this model combines the S’s colossal performance with a more elegant exterior look and luxurious interior. It’s destined to cost around the same as the S at roughly £210,000, and customer deliveries will begin in the final quarter of this year.

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Designed to fit in the DBX line-up as a more elegant option than its sportier siblings, the Aston Martin DBX GT features a surprising number of changes over the existing S and 707 models, starting with its exterior design. The grille has been reshaped, though it is no smaller than those on other models, and comes with an option of bright silver or black strakes alongside a more conservative lower bumper design.

What will make the biggest difference to the DBX’s overall look, though, is the use of body-coloured lower panels on both front and rear bumpers, as well as the side sills. At the rear, there are new oblong-shaped chrome exhaust outlets that match a new solid-metal side strake. Completing the exterior changes is a new set of 22-inch wheels, though 23-inch options are still available.