Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Aston Martin DBX GT combines elegance and brutal performance

Aston Martin's new DBX GT combines S power with more class and comfort

By:Jordan Katsianis
30 Sep 2026
Aston Martin DBX GT - front action18

Aston Martin has just revealed a new GT version of its DBX SUV. Joining the range alongside the existing DBX707 and DBX S, this model combines the S’s colossal performance with a more elegant exterior look and luxurious interior. It’s destined to cost around the same as the S at roughly £210,000, and customer deliveries will begin in the final quarter of this year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Designed to fit in the DBX line-up as a more elegant option than its sportier siblings, the Aston Martin DBX GT features a surprising number of changes over the existing S and 707 models, starting with its exterior design. The grille has been reshaped, though it is no smaller than those on other models, and comes with an option of bright silver or black strakes alongside a more conservative lower bumper design.

What will make the biggest difference to the DBX’s overall look, though, is the use of body-coloured lower panels on both front and rear bumpers, as well as the side sills. At the rear, there are new oblong-shaped chrome exhaust outlets that match a new solid-metal side strake. Completing the exterior changes is a new set of 22-inch wheels, though 23-inch options are still available. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, meanwhile, Aston has designed new front and rear seats. There’s now more cushioning in the front seats, using memory foam that Aston says makes them more plush than the S’s sports seats. Plus the second row has been re-contoured to make the outer seats more comfortable, without losing the use of the central seat.

Aston Martin DBX GT - dash18

Aston’s colour and trim department has also made detailed changes to the semi-aniline leather and stitching patterns, and fitted plush deep-pile carpets. There’s also been extensive work to reduce in-cabin noise by adding further sound deadening in the doors, boot and wheelarches. 

The pursuit of a more luxurious driving experience extends to the car’s technical components, thanks to a unique tune for the air suspension developed for the GT, plus new dampers and a recalibrated valved exhaust system. 

However, none of these changes has compromised the DBX’s performance. With 716bhp and 900Nm of torque from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, there’s enough firepower to get this 2.2-tonne SUV from 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds. It gets there with help from a sharp-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. 

The S’s more direct steering system, 420mm carbon-ceramic brakes, and incredible 193mph top speed are also retained. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Fastest SUVs in the world 2026
Fastest SUVs - header image

​Fastest SUVs in the world 2026

We run down the list of the fastest SUVs you can buy right now
Best cars & vans
28 Aug 2026
Aston Martin DBX review
Aston Martin DBX S - front tracking

Aston Martin DBX review

Its looks may divide opinion, but the DBX is a great luxury SUV, with added Aston Martin magic
In-depth reviews
6 Aug 2026
Best luxury SUVs 2026
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2026

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
Best cars & vans
7 Apr 2026
Used Aston Martin DBX (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: luxury SUV looks great and feels special
Used Aston Martin DBX - front

Used Aston Martin DBX (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: luxury SUV looks great and feels special

A full used buyer's guide on the Aston Martin DBX SUV that has been on sale in the UK since 2020
Used car tests
10 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026
New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a true sports saloon – with strong emphasis on the sporty side of things
News
29 Sep 2026
Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new ELO-inspired MPV could spawn family of family-friendly models
News
28 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content