New Aston Martin DBX GT combines elegance and brutal performance
Aston Martin's new DBX GT combines S power with more class and comfort
Aston Martin has just revealed a new GT version of its DBX SUV. Joining the range alongside the existing DBX707 and DBX S, this model combines the S’s colossal performance with a more elegant exterior look and luxurious interior. It’s destined to cost around the same as the S at roughly £210,000, and customer deliveries will begin in the final quarter of this year.
Designed to fit in the DBX line-up as a more elegant option than its sportier siblings, the Aston Martin DBX GT features a surprising number of changes over the existing S and 707 models, starting with its exterior design. The grille has been reshaped, though it is no smaller than those on other models, and comes with an option of bright silver or black strakes alongside a more conservative lower bumper design.
What will make the biggest difference to the DBX’s overall look, though, is the use of body-coloured lower panels on both front and rear bumpers, as well as the side sills. At the rear, there are new oblong-shaped chrome exhaust outlets that match a new solid-metal side strake. Completing the exterior changes is a new set of 22-inch wheels, though 23-inch options are still available.
Inside, meanwhile, Aston has designed new front and rear seats. There’s now more cushioning in the front seats, using memory foam that Aston says makes them more plush than the S’s sports seats. Plus the second row has been re-contoured to make the outer seats more comfortable, without losing the use of the central seat.
Aston’s colour and trim department has also made detailed changes to the semi-aniline leather and stitching patterns, and fitted plush deep-pile carpets. There’s also been extensive work to reduce in-cabin noise by adding further sound deadening in the doors, boot and wheelarches.
The pursuit of a more luxurious driving experience extends to the car’s technical components, thanks to a unique tune for the air suspension developed for the GT, plus new dampers and a recalibrated valved exhaust system.
However, none of these changes has compromised the DBX’s performance. With 716bhp and 900Nm of torque from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, there’s enough firepower to get this 2.2-tonne SUV from 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds. It gets there with help from a sharp-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.
The S’s more direct steering system, 420mm carbon-ceramic brakes, and incredible 193mph top speed are also retained.
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