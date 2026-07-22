Aston Martin Vanquish 25 celebrates a quarter-century of British supercar muscle

Has it already been a quarter of a century since the Aston Martin Vanquish was unleashed upon the world? Apparently so, because the British luxury carmaker has announced the Vanquish 25, a celebratory model honouring 25 years since the original V12 Vanquish made its debut.

The original 2001 Vanquish was the perfect way for Aston Martin to see-in the new millennium. While it used an updated version of the 5.9-litre V12 that had first appeared in the DB7 Vantage, the rest of the car was all-new. Styling from Ian Callum, a bonded aluminium structure similar to that used by Lotus in the Elise, and supercar-style performance, it set the visual and spiritual template for more than a decade of Astons to follow, including the DB9, V8 Vantage, and Rapide.

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That first car bowed out in 2007. In 2012, Aston Martin launched the oft-forgotten second-generation Vanquish, and the latest car appeared in 2024, using a V12 still distantly related to that of the original Vanquish engine – though today it displaces 5.2 litres and with a pair of turbochargers, makes a massive 824bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.

There are no mechanical changes for the Vanquish 25, but Q by Aston Martin, the company’s bespoke projects division, has paid tribute to the original with a series of aesthetic touches. These include Q Skye Silver paintwork, Q Commission metal foil detailing on the sills and badge detailing, and Aston Martin script foil detailing. The side strakes are now in stainless steel, while there’s a Q Commission exhaust finisher, ‘Vanquish 25’ badging, and a ‘V’ highlight detail in the 21-inch forged wheels.

Exterior changes are complemented by Vanquish 25 logos on the seat backs, laser-etched trim inlays, and a bright red start/stop button. Along with a black Alcantara headliner, buyers can specify Onyx Black, Oxford Tan, or Phantom Grey interior trim colours.

Aston Martin will make only 50 of these cars available. If that sounds like a missed opportunity for another ‘25’ reference then bear in mind that the 50 will be split between 25 coupes and 25 Volantes. The Vanquish 25 will debut at Monterey Car Week in August, with deliveries in the fourth quarter of the year.

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