Watch out Ferrari! Hot new Aston Martin Vanquish S spotted testing

Now Aston Martin has entered the hypercar market with the Valhalla and Valkyrie, you could be forgiven for thinking the British company has turned its attention away from big grand tourers – but a new version of the Vanquish suggests otherwise.

Ready to be positioned as Aston Martin’s flagship GT model, this new car, likely to mark a return of the Vanquish S nameplate for the first time since 2018, has been caught testing at the Nürburgring, prior to a full reveal likely to be later this year.

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The Vanquish S comes at a busy time for Aston Martin. Alongside the aforementioned mid-engined hypercars, a more potent DB12 S has launched, while there’s also a hot-rod Vantage testing that could bring back the AMR badge.

Looking to exert its dominance over Aston Martin’s other front-engined cars, the Vanquish S should pack some performance upgrades.

The standard Vanquish comes with a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, producing 823bhp and 1,000Nm of torque – a significant increase on the 715bhp and torque of up to 900Nm found in its DBS Superleggera predecessor. It’s also 5bhp and 322Nm more than you’d find in the Aston’s closest rival, the V12-engined Ferrari 12Cilindri – although it’s worth pointing out the latter doesn’t rely on turbocharging for its monstrous power.

Judging by previous Vanquish S models, we should expect a marginal power bump for the new car. The current Vanquish introduced a new ‘Boost Mode’ for the turbos’ respective boost pressures to deliver more power under part-throttle.