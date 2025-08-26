Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Audi RS 3 swansong special edition will also bid farewell to the brand’s 5-cylinder engine

Audi’s saying goodbye to its high-performance five-cylinder engine with a very limited-run special

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Aug 2025
Audi RS3 GT - front 3/46

The iconic Audi five-cylinder engine is not long for this world, so to send it off in style the brand is planning a special edition of its RS 3 – the sole remaining model on sale with this engine. Spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany, the new limited-edition variant will feature more power, chassis upgrades and some styling enhancements, and will arrive next year with a price tag between £80-90,000. 

Audi will focus its updates under the bonnet, with some subtle tweaks to the turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine that will unlock some extra grunt. This could see power increase from the current car’s 394bhp to around 425bhp, but torque will probably stay at 420Nm, because the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is already near its maximum rating. 

Revisions will be made to the chassis, but what they are is still speculation. Audi has been known to fit manually adjustable springs and dampers to its high-performance specials, but it’s not yet known if these will be available on this model. If not, we expect adaptive dampers from the top-spec Vorsprung trim to be standard equipment. Other high-end inclusions, such as carbon-ceramic brakes and track-focused tyres, could also be on the cards.

Expect lots of Alcantara upholstery inside the cabin, with plenty of contrasting-coloured stitching. Hopefully, this will cover a set of carbon-backed bucket seats similar to the ones fitted to previous-generation RS 3 Performance, which was not sold in the UK. If you’re in the market for an RS 3, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for all the latest deals. 

Audi has often released high-priced special editions of its RS models at the end of their life cycle, but hasn’t been consistent with its naming strategy. As a result, we don’t know yet what the German brand could call its new special, whether that be RS 3 GT – as has been speculated – Plus, Performance or something else. Whatever it's called, this limited-run RS 3 should be a perfect send off for Audi’s iconic five-cylinder engine.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

