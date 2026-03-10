Audi will say goodbye to its iconic five-cylinder engine with a new, ultra-limited special edition of its RS 3. While the Audi RS 3 Competition Limited will be restricted to 750 units worldwide, UK allocations of the car have not been confirmed as yet. However, prices will start at £92,855 for both the Sportback and saloon bodystyles.

The RS 3 Competition Limited has been designed in the same vein as the exclusive – and expensive – RS 6 GT with unique styling elements, new suspension components and lots of matt-finish carbon fibre. However it’s the engine which is being celebrated, because it’ll soon be killed off when Euro 7 emissions regulations come into force.

Ironically, this is just about the only element of the RS 3 Competition Limited that hasn’t been modified over the standard model. This means the 2.5-litre in-line five-cylinder engine produces 394bhp and 500Nm of torque. The car’s 0-62mph time is officially rated at 3.8 seconds, and will hit 180mph flat out.

As in the standard car, power is sent to all four wheels with help from a torque-vectoring rear differential. This is capable of over-speeding the outer rear wheel during cornering to reduce understeer. Audi’s RS Sports exhaust is also standard fit.