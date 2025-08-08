Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: the Audi RS 3 rocketship is yours for a superb £494 per month

Put a smile on your face with one of Audi’s best RS models ever. The RS 3 is our Deal of the Day for January 18.

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Jan 2026
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action
  • 0-62mph in only 3.8 seconds
  • Hugely exciting to drive
  • Only £494.39 a month

Keen to jump into one more high-performance petrol car before the inevitable switch to EVs comes your way? Now you can thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where the Audi RS 3 is available for the incredible price of just under £500 a month via Carwow Leasey.

The deal requires a £494.39 monthly payment over a 24-month period, following a £6,227 initial payment. While that outlay may look hefty on first glance, it’s less than ten per cent of the overall purchase price, and the car you’ll be getting is quite a thing.

Mounted between the RS 3’s bespoke front suspension towers sits a 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine with 394bhp. As you’d expect, this makes it one of the fastest hot hatchbacks on the road, with a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds and a 155mph top speed. This is complemented by a rally-derived sound that resonates through the cabin every time you put your foot on the throttle.

Audi’s also done some incredible work to the chassis, too, as those aforementioned suspension towers support stiffer knuckles, bigger brakes and high-performance tyres. The rear axle hasn’t been left alone, either, as a torque-vectoring rear differential is there to make the RS 3 feel even more agile and aggressive than it would otherwise.

The best bit is that on top of all this performance, the RS 3 is just as practical as any other A3, so there are five seats, a decent boot and with a careful right foot, you can even reach 40mpg over long motorway journeys. The only issue might be keeping under the 5,000-mile annual mileage cap, although you’re likely to enjoy every single one.

Audi RS 3 Sportback - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 page.

Deals on Audi RS 3 rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,691Avg. savings £2,502
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £29,194Avg. savings £4,290
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,850
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

