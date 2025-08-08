Car Deal of the Day: the Audi RS 3 rocketship is yours for a superb £494 per month

0-62mph in only 3.8 seconds

Keen to jump into one more high-performance petrol car before the inevitable switch to EVs comes your way? Now you can thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where the Audi RS 3 is available for the incredible price of just under £500 a month via Carwow Leasey.

The deal requires a £494.39 monthly payment over a 24-month period, following a £6,227 initial payment. While that outlay may look hefty on first glance, it’s less than ten per cent of the overall purchase price, and the car you’ll be getting is quite a thing.

Mounted between the RS 3’s bespoke front suspension towers sits a 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine with 394bhp. As you’d expect, this makes it one of the fastest hot hatchbacks on the road, with a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds and a 155mph top speed. This is complemented by a rally-derived sound that resonates through the cabin every time you put your foot on the throttle.

Audi’s also done some incredible work to the chassis, too, as those aforementioned suspension towers support stiffer knuckles, bigger brakes and high-performance tyres. The rear axle hasn’t been left alone, either, as a torque-vectoring rear differential is there to make the RS 3 feel even more agile and aggressive than it would otherwise.

The best bit is that on top of all this performance, the RS 3 is just as practical as any other A3, so there are five seats, a decent boot and with a careful right foot, you can even reach 40mpg over long motorway journeys. The only issue might be keeping under the 5,000-mile annual mileage cap, although you’re likely to enjoy every single one.

