Great to drive with an upmarket interior

265bhp and 292-mile range

Just £337 per month

A Ford Mustang for around £330 a month? That’s what’s on offer from today’s Deal of the Day, which will let you get behind the wheel of the electric Mustang Mach-E for similar money to a Volkswagen Golf.

The deal we found is currently available from TrustFord through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for just £337.58 per month over three years, plus a £4,050 initial payment. For that you get an EV that produces a healthy 265bhp, dispatching 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds – only two-and-a-half seconds off the V8 Mustang.

There’s also plenty of practicality, because despite its rakish roofline, the SUV is more practical than you might expect for something wearing the Mustang nameplate. A 402-litre boot should be more than sufficient for most families, while the roomy second row is comfortable enough even for taller adults.

In the front there’s a huge iPad-style 15-inch centre touchscreen running Ford’s latest software; it’s a breeze to use, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in as standard. The Select model included in this deal might be the entry-level option, but it has plenty of desirable features such as heated leatherette seats, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The Mustang Mach-E is also capable of around 300 miles – 292 miles, to be specific – on a single charge if you take things easy. And enthusiastic drivers can expect plenty of fun on a twisty road, although you will see that range figure drop if you put your foot down.

