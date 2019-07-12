It's always a good idea to be prepared for a breakdown by carrying one of the best car jump starter packs in the boot. The most common reasons for an emergency call-out are a dead battery or a flat tyre, and these could be easily fixed if you have the right piece of kit.

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A jump pack inflator combines a 12V booster pack with a cordless tyre pump. Because they share the same battery, they are much cheaper than buying separate devices and they take up less space in your boot or glovebox, too.

The packs should be capable of starting a car multiple times, charging devices such as a smartphone via a USB socket and still manage to inflate tyres.

For this test we tried seven, across a wide range of prices. Which would get us back on the road with minimal fuss?

How we tested the best car jump starter packs

We charged the packs up to full and then timed how long they took to inflate a 16-inch tyre from 10psi to 30psi. We also checked the accuracy of the pressure display, and how easy it was to use the connectors.

For the jump pack functions, we tested if they could bring a van with a dodgy battery back to life three times in a row. We also gave points for extra functions such as lamps.

Reviews

See where we ranked the top car jump starter packs…

Draper Lithium Jump Starter and Tyre Inflator