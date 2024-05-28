New BMW 3 Series drops diesel as part of 2024 facelift

BMW has finally brought the fight to Mercedes with a range of updates for its popular 3 Series range, designed to pique the interest of company car drivers looking to lower their annual tax bill. Among the BMW 3 Series changes is a bigger battery for the 330e plug-in hybrid, which now boasts a 63-mile zero-emission range.

This officially marks the 3 Series’ second mid-life facelift – the first of which was implemented almost exactly two years ago. However, this time around the tweaks are mostly mechanical; visual changes are limited to some new paint options, alloy wheel choices and interior fabrics.

For this round of updates, BMW (in the UK, at least) has ditched diesel completely, slimming down the engine range to offer just two petrols and a plug-in hybrid. The 320i and 330e are available in Sport and M Sport specs, with the flagship M340i standing proud as a trim level in its own right.

The big news, however, is the introduction of that new, bigger battery for the 330e PHEV. Combined power output of the petrol engine and electric motor still stands at 288bhp, but the new 19.5kWh high-voltage battery allows for a range of 63 miles (101km). BMW says the “high energy density” brings about a “major increase in system efficiency” – with no compromise to cabin space or practicality.

Those numbers mean CO2 emissions drop to as little as 19g/km depending on exact specification, with quoted combined fuel economy of up to 313.9mpg. The extended electric range gives it an eight-per cent Benefit in Kind (BiK) company car tax rating, though Merc’s bigger-battery C 300 e sneaks into the lower five-per cent bracket.