Are you looking for a compact SUV from the Volkswagen Group? Then you’re spoiled for choice. VW, SEAT and Skoda have a wide range of options available, but at the sportier, more premium end of the spectrum there are offerings from Audi and Cupra.

One of the big sellers in the premium compact SUV sector is the Audi Q3, and the all-new Mk3 model is now in dealers. It’s bigger than its predecessor, better to drive and has more tech than ever, so is bound to be a popular choice with buyers once more. But can you get all of the same qualities in the even sportier shape of the Cupra Formentor?

The Formentor was the first Cupra model to be launched that wasn’t offered as a SEAT first, while an update in 2025 introduced improved technology on board and replaced the grille with the sporty Spanish marque’s corporate ‘bullnose’ front end.

While the Formentor is an older design than the Q3, it comes with a similar range of powertrains, including high-performance petrol and plug-in hybrids, while prices are similar, too. Does the Q3 do enough to take victory here? Or does the Formentor’s sporting edge give it an advantage?