Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle
Audi’s new Mk3 Q3 faces stiff competition from within the VW Group. How does it fare against Cupra’s Formentor?
Are you looking for a compact SUV from the Volkswagen Group? Then you’re spoiled for choice. VW, SEAT and Skoda have a wide range of options available, but at the sportier, more premium end of the spectrum there are offerings from Audi and Cupra.
One of the big sellers in the premium compact SUV sector is the Audi Q3, and the all-new Mk3 model is now in dealers. It’s bigger than its predecessor, better to drive and has more tech than ever, so is bound to be a popular choice with buyers once more. But can you get all of the same qualities in the even sportier shape of the Cupra Formentor?
The Formentor was the first Cupra model to be launched that wasn’t offered as a SEAT first, while an update in 2025 introduced improved technology on board and replaced the grille with the sporty Spanish marque’s corporate ‘bullnose’ front end.
While the Formentor is an older design than the Q3, it comes with a similar range of powertrains, including high-performance petrol and plug-in hybrids, while prices are similar, too. Does the Q3 do enough to take victory here? Or does the Formentor’s sporting edge give it an advantage?
Audi Q3
|Model:
|Audi Q3
|Price:
|£49,945
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 3cyl PHEV, 268bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.8 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|34.5mpg
|Official range:
|370 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
Prices for the Audi Q3 start at around £39,000 and climb to more than £50,000 at the top of the range. There are three trims –Sport, S line and Edition 1 – as well as 1.5 and 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engines on offer, with the latter available in two power outputs and with quattro four-wheel drive.
A 2.0 TDI diesel is also available, while the 1.5 e-hybrid featured here in S line trim adds an electric motor and battery combo for lower emissions. All cars are equipped with an automatic transmission as standard.
Tester’s notes
The Q3’s adaptive suspension system is worth mentioning, because it does an excellent job of widening the car’s bandwidth between a comfortable ride and a sporty-feeling driving experience.
These new dampers come with a clever dual-valve design that features excellent bump absorption when in comfort mode – even on the 20-inch wheels and tyres of the cars we tested. A caveat to this is that the adaptive suspension is only available on flagship Edition 1 trim as part of a £2,550 option pack.
One new feature of the Q3 is its ‘double deck’ stalks. Rather than sprouting from the steering column, the indicator stalk and wiper selector are mounted on the left end of a bar that stretches behind the steering wheel, and they are more like rocker switches than traditional stalks.
They take getting used to, especially the rotary controller for the wiper speed, but overall we found that they work well, and the actions that are made most often, such as a single-wipe or one-touch indicator, are intuitive to use.
Cupra Formentor
|Model:
|Cupra Formentor
|Price:
|£49,980
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl, 328bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.8 seconds
|Test efficiency(engine only):
|30.6mpg
|Official range:
|370 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
The Formentor range offers slightly better value than the Q3, with prices starting from £35,295. There are V1, V2 and V3 trims, and a new Tribe Edition special, plus VZ1, VZ2 and VZ3 specs reserved for the more powerful engines, largely matching the Audi on price.
As with the Q3, the entry-level engine is a 1.5 turbo petrol, although it can be had with a manual or auto gearbox. The e-Hybrid powertrain comes in two power outputs, while there are no diesel options. The 2.0 TSI pictured is a high-performance option.
Tester’s notes
The Formentor’s crossover-style body helps to keep the car’s centre of gravity low, so it behaves more like a hatchback than an SUV on twisting roads. If you enjoy driving, then we’d recommend choosing one of the VZ models with adaptive dampers, because they deliver a wide range of ability.
Comfort and Normal modes offer better refinement, while the Performance and Cupra settings deliver a harder edge. Alternatively, the Individual setting allows you to soften the ride but keep the powertrain sharp.
Cupra’s position in the VW Group has evolved over time, and the Formentor has played a pivotal role in that. The most recent update has given the car a visual upgrade inside and out, while prices have increased to reflect the car’s move upmarket.
Both the Formentor and Audi Q3 can be had with the 268bhp 1.5 e-Hybrid powertrain, and there’s only about £1,000 difference between them in price. But the Audi still has an advantage in terms of quality, with more high-grade materials than in the Cupra.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Audi Q3 offers a fine balance between comfort and handling, and is well suited to UK roads. At low speeds the ride is a little fidgety, but not irritating. The e-hybrid is smooth when there’s some charge in the battery.
The Formentor has a sportier set-up overall, including a low-slung driving position and a stiffer chassis. It feels more like a hot hatchback, especially when it’s powered by the 328bhp 2.0 TSI petrol.
Tech highlights
Audi is a master of LED lighting, and the Q3 has front and rear clusters that can be programmed with different patterns. The Formentor has sharp LED lenses, too, and both cars offer bright beams that work well at night.
Screen sizes are similar between the two, but the Audi’s bulkier housing looks a little awkward next to the Cupra’s. The Q3’s tech is more responsive and easier to use overall, but there’s not much in it.
Price and running
If you want the lowest running costs in the Q3, then you have a choice of e-hybrid or diesel power, with the former being attractive to company-car buyers, the latter better for high-mileage users.
There’s no diesel in the Formentor, but there are two e-Hybrid powertrains on offer, with the higher-powered version matching the Q3. It costs less than the Audi, but delivers similar fuel economy.
Practicality
These two models are based on the VW Group’s MQB Evo platform, so it’s no surprise that they share the same wheelbase. Despite its sportier looks, the Cupra has marginally more legroom than the Audi, and the Q3 has more elbow room. Both cars have decent boot space, but the PHEV versions cut the volume by a few litres. The Audi’s 488-litre load bay is reduced to 375 litres in the e-hybrid.
Safety
Both cars are generously equipped with active safety systems. Lane assist can be a little over-reactive for some drivers, because the electronics counter your steering inputs, but it’s fairly easy to deactivate.
In the Cupra, a menu on the driver’s display can be called up via a steering-wheel button. For Audi drivers, it’s even simpler, with a shortcut menu that appears every time you start the car.
Ownership
Audi’s three-year warranty is par for the course, but the 60,000-mile distance limit is stingy when you consider that arch-rivals BMW and Mercedes offer unlimited cover. Cupra has boosted its warranty package in an effort to attract more customers. Five years of cover matches Hyundai, although there’s still a distance limit (90,000 miles) where the Korean firm has unlimited miles of protection.
Verdict
Winner: Audi Q3
Incremental improvements in every area mean that while the third-generation Audi Q3 doesn’t revolutionise the premium compact SUV class, it should still be on any buyer’s shortlist. The cabin feels upmarket and hi-tech, while there’s plenty of space for passengers and luggage alike.
But what really sets the Audi apart is its all-round driving experience. The balance between comfort and handling is well suited to UK roads, while the petrol, PHEV and diesel engine options offer plenty of choice.
Runner-up: Cupra Formentor
There isn’t much wrong with the Cupra Formentor, and if you’re looking for family-friendly transport but aren’t yet willing to take the plunge with an SUV, then its crossover-style shape offers more versatility than a hatchback. What’s more, the sharp chassis will be tempting for buyers who still require driving fun from their family car. The VZ models have tremendous appeal, but a premium price tag doesn’t sit well when the Q3 offers even higher quality at a similar price. We’d stick with the lower-spec versions.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Audi Q3
|Cupra Formentor
|Price from/as tested
|£38,995/£49,945
|£35,295/£49,980
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|1.5cyl in-line/1,498cc
|4cyl in-line/1,984cc
|HEV Motor
|113bhp
|N/A
|Power
|268bhp
|328bhp
|Torque
|400Nm
|420Nm
|Transmission
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|Seven-speed auto/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|6.8 seconds/134mph
|4.8 seconds/155mph
|MPG (engine only/official)/range
|34.5/148.7/342 miles
|30.6/31.7/370 miles
|All-electric range
|69 miles
|N/A
|CO2
|43g/km
|203g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,531/2,681mm
|4,451/2,681mm
|Width/height
|2,087 (incl. mirrors)/1,588mm
|1,839/1,505mm
|Rear knee room
|560-805mm
|595-832mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|950/1,505mm
|965/1,450mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|375/1,293 litres
|420 litres/N/A
|Boot length/width
|885/995mm
|810/1,030mm
|Boot lip height
|750mm
|715mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,825/580/2,000kg
|1,559/601/1,700kg
|Turning circle
|11.8 metres
|11.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£25,921/51.9%
|£23,741/47.5%
|Depreciation
|£13,074
|£11,555
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|30/£838/£195
|35/£974/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£1,104 (4 years)
|£540 (2 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£872/£1,744
|£3,828/£7,657
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,779
|£2,006
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|5yrs (90,000)/2yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|19th
|28th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|86/81/76/74/5 _ (2025)
|91/86/79/77/5_ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£695/19 inches
|£695-£2,055/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front, rear & side/rear
|Front & rear/360-dregree
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/yes
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/three
|Leather/heated seats
|Part artificial/front
|Part artificial/front
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.8/11.9 inches
|12.9 inches/10.25 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/£1,285
|Three-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/wired
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|£3,500 pack/yes
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Audi Q3
Our test car’s Sage Green paint (£695) looks smart, while the alloys are a £650 option – you get silver five-spoke wheels in the same 19-inch size as standard. The Driver Assist pack (£1,200) adds rear-traffic, blind-spot and safe-exit alerts.
Cupra Formentor
Matt bronze and two shades of grey paint cost £2,055. Graphene Grey and Dark Void purple metallic are £995 options. You can add bronze wheels to lower-spec versions of the Formentor at extra cost.
