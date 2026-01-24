Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle

Audi’s new Mk3 Q3 faces stiff competition from within the VW Group. How does it fare against Cupra’s Formentor?

By:Dean Gibson
24 Jan 2026
Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor - front tracking35

Are you looking for a compact SUV from the Volkswagen Group? Then you’re spoiled for choice. VW, SEAT and Skoda have a wide range of options available, but at the sportier, more premium end of the spectrum there are offerings from Audi and Cupra.

One of the big sellers in the premium compact SUV sector is the Audi Q3, and the all-new Mk3 model is now in dealers. It’s bigger than its predecessor, better to drive and has more tech than ever, so is bound to be a popular choice with buyers once more. But can you get all of the same qualities in the even sportier shape of the Cupra Formentor

The Formentor was the first Cupra model to be launched that wasn’t offered as a SEAT first, while an update in 2025 introduced improved technology on board and replaced the grille with the sporty Spanish marque’s corporate ‘bullnose’ front end.

While the Formentor is an older design than the Q3, it comes with a similar range of powertrains, including high-performance petrol and plug-in hybrids, while prices are similar, too. Does the Q3 do enough to take victory here? Or does the Formentor’s sporting edge give it an advantage?

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Audi Q3

Audi Q3 - front 3/435
Model:Audi Q3
Price:£49,945
Powertrain:1.5-litre 3cyl PHEV, 268bhp
0-62mph:6.8 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):34.5mpg
Official range:370 miles
Annual VED:£620

Prices for the Audi Q3 start at around £39,000 and climb to more than £50,000 at the top of the range. There are three trims –Sport, S line and Edition 1 – as well as 1.5 and 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engines on offer, with the latter available in two power outputs and with quattro four-wheel drive. 

A 2.0 TDI diesel is also available, while the 1.5 e-hybrid featured here in S line trim adds an electric motor and battery combo for lower emissions. All cars are equipped with an automatic transmission as standard.

Tester’s notes

The Q3’s adaptive suspension system is worth mentioning, because it does an excellent job of widening the car’s bandwidth between a comfortable ride and a sporty-feeling driving experience. 

These new dampers come with a clever dual-valve design that features excellent bump absorption when in comfort mode – even on the 20-inch wheels and tyres of the cars we tested. A caveat to this is that the adaptive suspension is only available on flagship Edition 1 trim as part of a £2,550 option pack.

One new feature of the Q3 is its ‘double deck’ stalks. Rather than sprouting from the steering column, the indicator stalk and wiper selector are mounted on the left end of a bar that stretches behind the steering wheel, and they are more like rocker switches than traditional stalks. 

They take getting used to, especially the rotary controller for the wiper speed, but overall we found that they work well, and the actions that are made most often, such as a single-wipe or one-touch indicator, are intuitive to use.

Latest Audi Q3 deals

Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor - front 3/435
Model:Cupra Formentor
Price:£49,980
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl, 328bhp
0-62mph:4.8 seconds
Test efficiency(engine only):30.6mpg
Official range:370 miles
Annual VED:£620

The Formentor range offers slightly better value than the Q3, with prices starting from £35,295. There are V1, V2 and V3 trims, and a new Tribe Edition special, plus VZ1, VZ2 and VZ3 specs reserved for the more powerful engines, largely matching the Audi on price.

As with the Q3, the entry-level engine is a 1.5 turbo petrol, although it can be had with a manual or auto gearbox. The e-Hybrid powertrain comes in two power outputs, while there are no diesel options. The 2.0 TSI pictured is a high-performance option.

Tester’s notes

The Formentor’s crossover-style body helps to keep the car’s centre of gravity low, so it behaves more like a hatchback than an SUV on twisting roads. If you enjoy driving, then we’d recommend choosing one of the VZ models with adaptive dampers, because they deliver a wide range of ability.

Comfort and Normal modes offer better refinement, while the Performance and Cupra settings deliver a harder edge. Alternatively, the Individual setting allows you to soften the ride but keep the powertrain sharp.

Cupra’s position in the VW Group has evolved over time, and the Formentor has played a pivotal role in that. The most recent update has given the car a visual upgrade inside and out, while prices have increased to reflect the car’s move upmarket.

Both the Formentor and Audi Q3 can be had with the 268bhp 1.5 e-Hybrid powertrain, and there’s only about £1,000 difference between them in price. But the Audi still has an advantage in terms of quality, with more high-grade materials than in the Cupra.

Latest Cupra Formentor deals

Head-to-head

Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor - head-to-head35

On the road

The Audi Q3 offers a fine balance between comfort and handling, and is well suited to UK roads. At low speeds the ride is a little fidgety, but not irritating. The e-hybrid is smooth when there’s some charge in the battery.

The Formentor has a sportier set-up overall, including a low-slung driving position and a stiffer chassis. It feels more like a hot hatchback, especially when it’s powered by the 328bhp 2.0 TSI petrol.

Tech highlights

Audi is a master of LED lighting, and the Q3 has front and rear clusters that can be programmed with different patterns. The Formentor has sharp LED lenses, too, and both cars offer bright beams that work well at night.

Screen sizes are similar between the two, but the Audi’s bulkier housing looks a little awkward next to the Cupra’s. The Q3’s tech is more responsive and easier to use overall, but there’s not much in it.

Price and running

If you want the lowest running costs in the Q3, then you have a choice of e-hybrid or diesel power, with the former being attractive to company-car buyers, the latter better for high-mileage users.

There’s no diesel in the Formentor, but there are two e-Hybrid powertrains on offer, with the higher-powered version matching the Q3. It costs less than the Audi, but delivers similar fuel economy.

Practicality

These two models are based on the VW Group’s MQB Evo platform, so it’s no surprise that they share the same wheelbase. Despite its sportier looks, the Cupra has marginally more legroom than the Audi, and the Q3 has more elbow room. Both cars have decent boot space, but the PHEV versions cut the volume by a few litres. The Audi’s 488-litre load bay is reduced to 375 litres in the e-hybrid.

Safety

Both cars are generously equipped with active safety systems. Lane assist can be a little over-reactive for some drivers, because the electronics counter your steering inputs, but it’s fairly easy to deactivate.

In the Cupra, a menu on the driver’s display can be called up via a steering-wheel button. For Audi drivers, it’s even simpler, with a shortcut menu that appears every time you start the car.

Ownership

Audi’s three-year warranty is par for the course, but the 60,000-mile distance limit is stingy when you consider that arch-rivals BMW and Mercedes offer unlimited cover. Cupra has boosted its warranty package in an effort to attract more customers. Five years of cover matches Hyundai, although there’s still a distance limit (90,000 miles) where the Korean firm has unlimited miles of protection.

Verdict

Winner: Audi Q3

Audi Q3 - front angled35

Incremental improvements in every area mean that while the third-generation Audi Q3 doesn’t revolutionise the premium compact SUV class, it should still be on any buyer’s shortlist. The cabin feels upmarket and hi-tech, while there’s plenty of space for passengers and luggage alike.

But what really sets the Audi apart is its all-round driving experience. The balance between comfort and handling is well suited to UK roads, while the petrol, PHEV and diesel engine options offer plenty of choice.

Runner-up: Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor - front angled35

There isn’t much wrong with the Cupra Formentor, and if you’re looking for family-friendly transport but aren’t yet willing to take the plunge with an SUV, then its crossover-style shape offers more versatility than a hatchback. What’s more, the sharp chassis will be tempting for buyers who still require driving fun from their family car. The VZ models have tremendous appeal, but a premium price tag doesn’t sit well when the Q3 offers even higher quality at a similar price. We’d stick with the lower-spec versions.

Prices and specs

Model testedAudi Q3Cupra Formentor
Price from/as tested£38,995/£49,945£35,295/£49,980
Powertrain and performance  
Engine1.5cyl in-line/1,498cc4cyl in-line/1,984cc
HEV Motor113bhpN/A
Power268bhp328bhp
Torque400Nm420Nm
TransmissionSix-speed auto/fwdSeven-speed auto/4WD
0-62mph/top speed6.8 seconds/134mph4.8 seconds/155mph
MPG (engine only/official)/range34.5/148.7/342 miles30.6/31.7/370 miles
All-electric range69 milesN/A
CO243g/km203g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,531/2,681mm4,451/2,681mm
Width/height2,087 (incl. mirrors)/1,588mm1,839/1,505mm
Rear knee room560-805mm595-832mm
Rear headroom/elbow room950/1,505mm965/1,450mm
Boot space (seats up/down)375/1,293 litres420 litres/N/A
Boot length/width885/995mm810/1,030mm
Boot lip height750mm715mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,825/580/2,000kg1,559/601/1,700kg
Turning circle11.8 metres11.0 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£25,921/51.9%£23,741/47.5%
Depreciation£13,074£11,555
Ins. group/quote/VED30/£838/£19535/£974/£195
Three-year service cost£1,104 (4 years)£540 (2 years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£872/£1,744£3,828/£7,657
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,779£2,006
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs5yrs (90,000)/2yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position19th28th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars86/81/76/74/5 _ (2025)91/86/79/77/5_ (2025)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£695/19 inches£695-£2,055/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront, rear & side/rearFront & rear/360-dregree
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/yes
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/three
Leather/heated seatsPart artificial/frontPart artificial/front
Screen size/digital dashboard12.8/11.9 inches12.9 inches/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofThree-zone/£1,285Three-zone/no
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/wired
Blind-spot warning/head-up display£3,500 pack/yesNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor - rear 3/435

Audi Q3

Our test car’s Sage Green paint (£695) looks smart, while the alloys are a £650 option – you get silver five-spoke wheels in the same 19-inch size as standard. The Driver Assist pack (£1,200) adds rear-traffic, blind-spot and safe-exit alerts.

Cupra Formentor

Matt bronze and two shades of grey paint cost £2,055. Graphene Grey and Dark Void purple metallic are £995 options. You can add bronze wheels to lower-spec versions of the Formentor at extra cost.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content