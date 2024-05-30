New Citroen C3 priced from £17,790, with all-electric e-C3 just £4k more

Full UK prices and specifications for the new Citroen C3 and all-electric e-C3 have now been announced with the all-electric model starting at £21,990, making it the most affordable electric car on the market with a 200-mile range. Available for order in July, it’ll be followed a couple of months later by the petrol-powered C3, costing £17,790.

Both Electric and petrol-powered C3 models will be well equipped in the entry ‘Plus’ trim, which features a standard two-tone paint finish, 16-inch wheels, LED headlights and Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats and suspension. A 10-inch touchscreen is also standard across the range supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Citroen hasn’t skimped on the active safety package either, with active low-speed emergency braking, lane keep assist, speed limit detection and display, driver attention assist, hill-start assist and cruise control all included for the base price.

The electric e-C3 will also be available in a higher-specification ‘Max’ trim for £23,690, which adds other goodies like a reversing camera, climate control air-conditioning, LED rear lights, tinted windows and heated seats, windscreen and steering wheel to the standard kit list.

Beyond this the petrol and electric models will look identical, and come in a range of six colours. Customers are also able to contrast these colours with one of many customisable coloured strip inserts that sit in the lower front bumper and c-pillar.

Citroen has been ambitious with the e-C3, particularly, in offering such a complete all-electric model with a 200-mile range for such a low price point. The challenge now is to ensure that for those purchasing on a monthly basis, the figures remain just as attractive as the cash price. If it does, this could open the door of electric motoring to more customers than ever before.

