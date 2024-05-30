Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Citroen C3 priced from £17,790, with all-electric e-C3 just £4k more

Citroen’s ambitious pricing confirmed, this is one of the UK’s most affordable electric cars

by: Jordan Katsianis
30 May 2024
Citroen e-C3 - full front

Full UK prices and specifications for the new Citroen C3 and all-electric e-C3 have now been announced with the all-electric model starting at £21,990, making it the most affordable electric car on the market with a 200-mile range. Available for order in July, it’ll be followed a couple of months later by the petrol-powered C3, costing £17,790. 

Both Electric and petrol-powered C3 models will be well equipped in the entry ‘Plus’ trim, which features a standard two-tone paint finish, 16-inch wheels, LED headlights and Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats and suspension. A 10-inch touchscreen is also standard across the range supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Citroen hasn’t skimped on the active safety package either, with active low-speed emergency braking, lane keep assist, speed limit detection and display, driver attention assist, hill-start assist and cruise control all included for the base price. 

The electric e-C3 will also be available in a higher-specification ‘Max’ trim for £23,690, which adds other goodies like a reversing camera, climate control air-conditioning, LED rear lights, tinted windows and heated seats, windscreen and steering wheel to the standard kit list. 

Beyond this the petrol and electric models will look identical, and come in a range of six colours. Customers are also able to contrast these colours with one of many customisable coloured strip inserts that sit in the lower front bumper and c-pillar. 

Citroen has been ambitious with the e-C3, particularly, in offering such a complete all-electric model with a 200-mile range for such a low price point. The challenge now is to ensure that for those purchasing on a monthly basis, the figures remain just as attractive as the cash price. If it does, this could open the door of electric motoring to more customers than ever before. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

