Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Road tax set to rise in April: here’s how much more you’ll pay

Drivers with newer cars can expect to be paying roughly £10 more per year, a although the biggest gas guzzlers will fare the worst

by: Tom Jervis
26 Mar 2024
Road tax documentation

Road tax – officially known as Vehicle Excise Duty (VED)  – is set to rise in April 2024. New estimates suggest the biggest gas guzzlers could be charged an additional £140 and that yearly rates will rise in-line with the UK’s high level of inflation.

So what does this mean? Well, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt MP announced last November in the Government’s Autumn Statement that Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) would rise in-line with inflation in 2024. We’re still waiting on HM Treasury to provide us with exact figures, however, with inflation as high as 6 per cent in recent months, this would suggest a rise of £10 for the yearly VED rate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This brings the yearly fee (paid between years two and six of ownership) for non-zero emissions vehicles bought after March 2017 to £190, up from £180. Plug-in hybrid cars will probably still get a £10 discount, meaning drivers will pay the same as petrol and diesel car owners did last year. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell cars remain exempt from VED for one more year, although this tax break will end in 2025.

Cars that find themselves liable for the ‘luxury car’ tax surcharge aren’t so lucky, however, as the additional £390 payment is expected to rise to £410, Therefore, cars registered after April 2017 that had a list price in excess of £40,000 will have to pay a huge £600 a year in road tax. Expensive EVs currently escape this surcharge, but it’s likely this will no longer be the case when they become liable for VED as of April 2025.

That’s not all, as the first annual fee (which is only for brand new vehicles) has probably also gone up, too. Once again, zero-emissions cars are spared the one-off charge – only for one more year, might we add – but it’s estimated the biggest gas guzzlers (those emitting over 255g of CO2/km) will be charged as much as £140 more, with the first-year rate of VED rising to as much as £2,745.

Older cars registered before April 2017 will also see rises in-line with inflation; vehicles of this age emitting less than 100g of CO2/km will still be exempt from VED payments, although there will be increases elsewhere across the board. Classic cars aged over 40 years old still manage to escape the road tax charge, though.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

‘Secret’ UK courts are fast-tracking speeding fines say magistrates
Speed camera van window
News

‘Secret’ UK courts are fast-tracking speeding fines say magistrates

New guidance from Magistrates’ Association calls for reform and aims to expose ‘secret’ Single Justice Procedure system
26 Mar 2024
Low on stock: Only 1-in-10 UK supermarkets offer electric car charging
Polestar 2 and LEVC TX connected to Sainsburys EV chargers
News

Low on stock: Only 1-in-10 UK supermarkets offer electric car charging

A survey by Zap-Map and the RAC reveals only 13% of supermarkets are equipped with EV chargers, despite a 59% increase in the past year
22 Mar 2024
Mis-sold car finance scandal: could you be due compensation?
Missold car finance
News

Mis-sold car finance scandal: could you be due compensation?

Did you buy a car on finance between April 2007 and January 2021? You could be owed thousands!
21 Mar 2024
Hydrogen and efuel cars can help save the European auto industry, says Renault boss
Renault boss, Luca de Meo, stood next to Renault 5
News

Hydrogen and efuel cars can help save the European auto industry, says Renault boss

Renault boss, Luca de Meo’s strategy to save Europe’s car industry includes a bigger role for hydrogen
21 Mar 2024

Most Popular

“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”
Dacia Spring - opinion 2024
Opinion

“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”

Mike Rutherford thinks many other manufacturers will have to follow the example set by Renault and Dacia when it comes to EVs
24 Mar 2024
New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes
Volkswagen Golf Black Edition - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes

The current Volkswagen Golf Mk8 signs off in semi-sporty style
23 Mar 2024
Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years
Upcoming Audi models - four-way image
News

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years

After a quiet few years, the German giant is gearing up for its biggest product onslaught to date
25 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content