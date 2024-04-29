UK diesel car market to be “decimated” in 4 years, due to EV laws

The UK market share of diesel cars is expected to fall to as low as three per cent in the next four years, if projections by industry analysts are to be believed. Cox Automotive, a firm specialising in technical, financial and logistical support in the car industry, has released its four-year market forecast in which it’s stated that the market share of diesel cars will be halved by 2028, falling from six per cent and just over 121,000 units in 2024.

That’s not all, as the experts at Cox Automotive also predict that rising sales of BEVs (battery-electric vehicles) and hybrids will see the market share of petrol cars fall by 12 per cent in the same period, from 51 per cent of cars sold and just over one million units in the past year.

Cox Automotive insight director, Philip Nothard, blames this fall-off in the popularity of petrol and diesel cars on “multiple factors, not least legislative direction”. This is in reference to the government’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, which came into force at the beginning of this year. Essentially, manufacturers now have to ensure that a minimum percentage of their new car sales is made up of zero-emission vehicles. They risk being fined as much as £15,000 for each non-EV car sold over the target, which is set to grow year-on-year.