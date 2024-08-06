Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Low emissions zone schemes make more from PCN fines than daily charges

New research has found that an average of 55 per cent of revenue generated by clean air zones comes from fines

by: Tom Jervis
6 Aug 2024
Low Emission Zone road sign

If you’re opposed to London’s ULEZ and other Low-Emissions Zones (LEZs) you might have considered boycotting the daily charge. Ironically though, by refusing to pay and incurring a fine, you’ll actually be bolstering the primary revenue stream for many of these schemes. The ULEZ and others like it are largely being funded by fines, rather than the entry charges.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A Freedom of Information request by Wessex Fleet, a fleet management company based in Wiltshire, found that on average across the UK, more than half (55 per cent) of revenue generated by Clean Air Zones (CAZs), LEZs and ULEZs comes from Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

In 2023, almost one billion pounds (£941 million) was raked in across the UK’s 15 LEZs. Oxford is the location that relies on offenders the most, with 69 per cent of its Low-Emissions Zone revenue coming from PCNs and roughly £64,000 raked in every month.

Busier Birmingham issues as many as 55,727 PCNs monthly, with cash from fines accounting for 67 per cent of the roughly £2.5 million the City Council garners per month from its Clean Air Zone.

ULEZ, on the other hand, appears to be less reliant on fines, despite the sheer amount handed out; Wessex Fleet’s figures show that 97,706 ULEZ fines are issued monthly, equating to almost £4 million in revenue. Still, this is only 32 per cent of the overall income the controversial scheme generates. London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone said to be costing drivers as much as £12.5 million per month, or £150 million per year.

While this raises significant questions on the ethics of such schemes and whether they’re more about cash than clean air, it’s worth highlighting London City Hall’s recent report that the ULEZ’s expansion has made a “positive impact” on air quality.

Nevertheless, this has still led to heavy criticism of such schemes, with Conservative London Assembly member, Neil Garratt, branding ULEZ as nothing more than a method of “turn every road in London into a toll road”.

With this in mind, Wessex Fleet said, “transparency regarding the use of PCN revenue is crucial”. With four LEZs currently in consideration across the UK, the firm called for a re-evaluation of the over-reliance on fines “to ensure fair and equitable treatment for everyone”.

Have you ever forgotten to pay the Low Emission Zone charge? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Fuel retailers hang onto high margins, in spite of competition warnings
fuel pump
News

Fuel retailers hang onto high margins, in spite of competition warnings

Petrol and diesel prices remain ‘stubbornly high’ according to the latest Fuelwatch data from the RAC
6 Aug 2024
Car insurance prices fall for the first time in 2 years
Car insurance form, car key and a model car
News

Car insurance prices fall for the first time in 2 years

Car insurance fell by an average of £13 in the second quarter of 2024, although some ethnic minority groups still unfairly pay more than others
6 Aug 2024
Dash cam users report record numbers of fellow drivers to police
Dash cam
News

Dash cam users report record numbers of fellow drivers to police

The National Dash Cam Safety Portal, run by dash cam manufacturer Nextbase, says nearly 25,000 clips were sent to the police in the first half of the …
6 Aug 2024
Did Labour lie? Fuel duty expected to rise in October, resulting in ‘perma-high’ petrol prices
High fuel prices.
News

Did Labour lie? Fuel duty expected to rise in October, resulting in ‘perma-high’ petrol prices

The Labour Government is expected to reverse the cut to fuel duty in October’s budget, thus pushing up the price of petrol and diesel
5 Aug 2024

Most Popular

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing
Opinion - JLR
Opinion

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing

Instead of following the successful business model adopted by VW-Audi, Toyota-Lexus and Hyundai-Kia, Mike Rutherford thinks JLR is moving in the oppos…
4 Aug 2024
Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
Car group tests

Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

Hyundai, Ford and Vauxhall go head to head to find the best hybrid family SUV on the market
3 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content