It’s official: new expanded ULEZ has worked… but not as well as the old one

New data from London City Hall has revealed that last year’s expansion of the city’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone across all London Boroughs has successfully reduced harmful emissions – but not as much as its original implementation did back in 2019.

Just six months after its implementation, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has found that ULEZ’s expansion has cut harmful roadside emissions by 3.5 per cent, with Nitrogen oxide (NOX) gases – a pollutant that reacts in the air to form harmful Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – estimated to have dropped by as much as 13 per cent from car traffic and seven per cent from vans.

This is partly thanks to the £12.50 daily charge, which has forced many motorists to buy a newer, ULEZ-compliant car; City Hall states in its report that while the number of vehicles on the road “[has] stayed broadly the same compared to before the London-wide ULEZ expansion”, the number of ULEZ-compliant cars in the outer Boroughs has increased from 93 per cent in June 2023 to 97.1 per cent in the subsequent six months.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “The decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was a difficult one… [but the] report shows that the ULEZ is working even better than expected.”