Renewed calls for government action on “unfair” hospital parking prices

The Liberal Democrats have dubbed hospital car parking charges as a “tax on care”, simultaneously renewing calls for such “unfair” fees to be reduced for both visitors and staff.

Speaking to Auto Express, the Lib Dems’ Health and Social Care spokesperson, Helen Morgan MP said: “Hospital car parking fees have become a tax on care, with visitors and hardworking staff having to pay through the nose just to visit a loved one or provide life saving care.”

“The Conservative party failed time and again to deliver on their promise to crack down on unfair hospital parking fees and NHS workers and those visiting their loved ones are paying the price,” she continued. “The new government cannot allow this intolerable situation to continue and must deliver where the Conservatives did not by cracking down on these unfair fees.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Earlier this year, the Lib Dems released research that found NHS trusts were raking in millions per year from their car parks. By law, NHS car parks must be profitable and whilst some are run by private companies, almost all are owned by the trusts themselves.

However, it’s fair to say that some NHS trusts appear to be taking the concept of ‘profitable’ a bit too far; in 2023, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust took almost £5.2 million in parking fees, while University Hospitals of Derby and Burton took roughly £3.6 million, University Hospitals of Leicester secured almost £3 million and Frimley Health made around £2.8 million. In total, NHS trusts collected as much as £145.8 million in parking fees – a rise of more than 50 per cent over 2022’s income of £96.7 million and over triple that of the £47.9 million NHS trusts took in 2021.