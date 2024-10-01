Renewed calls for government action on “unfair” hospital parking prices
Last year NHS car parks raked in over £145 million in hospital parking fees, with some locations charging as much as £7 for two hours of parking
The Liberal Democrats have dubbed hospital car parking charges as a “tax on care”, simultaneously renewing calls for such “unfair” fees to be reduced for both visitors and staff.
Speaking to Auto Express, the Lib Dems’ Health and Social Care spokesperson, Helen Morgan MP said: “Hospital car parking fees have become a tax on care, with visitors and hardworking staff having to pay through the nose just to visit a loved one or provide life saving care.”
“The Conservative party failed time and again to deliver on their promise to crack down on unfair hospital parking fees and NHS workers and those visiting their loved ones are paying the price,” she continued. “The new government cannot allow this intolerable situation to continue and must deliver where the Conservatives did not by cracking down on these unfair fees.”
Earlier this year, the Lib Dems released research that found NHS trusts were raking in millions per year from their car parks. By law, NHS car parks must be profitable and whilst some are run by private companies, almost all are owned by the trusts themselves.
However, it’s fair to say that some NHS trusts appear to be taking the concept of ‘profitable’ a bit too far; in 2023, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust took almost £5.2 million in parking fees, while University Hospitals of Derby and Burton took roughly £3.6 million, University Hospitals of Leicester secured almost £3 million and Frimley Health made around £2.8 million. In total, NHS trusts collected as much as £145.8 million in parking fees – a rise of more than 50 per cent over 2022’s income of £96.7 million and over triple that of the £47.9 million NHS trusts took in 2021.
This is no surprise as, according to data from vehicle finance firm, Moneybarn, some hospitals are charging visitors as much as £7 to park for two hours. University Hospital Coventry, for example, which falls under the aforementioned University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust charges £5 for two hours of parking.
Visitors to Yeovil District Hospital in Somerset are charged as much as £5.40, while it’ll set visitors back £4 for two hours of parking at Frimley Park Hospital in Farnborough. The most expensive hospital to park at, as you might expect, is in London, with Chelsea and Westminster Hospital asking £7 for two hours of parking.
Then there’s Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge which charges £5.30 for two hours of parking. However, given its car parks boast a massive 2,217 spaces, this means the Cambridge University Hospital Trust could be raking in as much as £11,750 every two hours.
At the time of writing, there are 45 hospitals that offer free parking for all. Under government guidance for NHS trusts, Blue Badge holders and parents of sick children having to stay overnight are to be given free parking while outpatients that have to return for appointments three times per month for at least three months should also be allowed to park for free.
The Liberal Democrats say they wish to set up what they have described as a ‘Visiting and Caring Fund’; this would use taxpayer money to ensure hospitals are able to reduce parking costs not only for visitors, but for NHS staff, too. The fund would help keep NHS Trusts afloat despite reduced income from car parks and would “ensure that no one is shelling out unfair sums to visit loved ones”.
Co-chair of the Doctors Association, Dr Matt Kneale, said earlier this year that the association is “alarmed by escalating car parking fees, which severely impact rotating doctors in training and, indirectly, patient care.”
“The existing system often mandates our colleagues to extend their already lengthy shifts to find parking,” Kneale continued.
A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care told Auto Express that “Hospital car park charges are the responsibility of individual NHS trusts.”
“Free parking is available for all NHS staff who work overnight, and charges must be reasonable and in line with local charges – any revenue is used to maintain car park facilities and surplus income is put back into the NHS.”
Top 5 most expensive hospital car parks
- Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (London) – £7
- Royal Free Hospital (London) – £6.40
- St. Thomas’ Hospital (London) – £6.40
- Yeovil District Hospital (Somerset) – £6.40
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Birmingham) – £6.10
Top 5 cheapest hospital car parks
- Salford Royal Hospital (Salford) – £2
- Darent Valley Hospital (Kent) – £2.50
- Furness General Hospital (Cumbria) – £2.50
- Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Lancashire) – £2.70
- Derriford Hospital (Plymouth) – £2.70
