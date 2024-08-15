Drivers urged never to pay for parking using QR codes

A spike in the number of QR code scams at public car parks has led to a warning to drivers to be extremely vigilant when trying to pay for parking.

The scam known as ‘quishing’ – where fake QR codes are used to lure people into handing over personal details or make payments to fraudsters – has been around for a while. However, a recent spike in the number of car parks being targeted has led the RAC to suggest drivers should avoid QR codes altogether and stick to traditional payment methods like cash or bank cards, or the official apps of companies operating car parks.

Car parks are being targeted as it’s easy for fraudsters to stick a fake label on official car park payment machines, inviting unsuspecting drivers to pay using a QR code scanned by their mobile phone. This will typically lead victims to a web page set up by fraudsters, sometimes designed to look like an official page from the authorised parking provider, encouraging them to set up accounts by sharing private bank details and other information. This subsequently allows unscrupulous fraudsters to use those details and run up bills from their victims’ accounts, potentially amounting to thousands of pounds, while the unsuspecting victims are initially none the wiser.