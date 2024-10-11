Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot

New survey sees drivers rank England’s motorways and ‘A’ roads – and it’s bad news across the board, as satisfaction ratings fall again

By:Tom Jervis
11 Oct 2024
UK Motorway

Drivers have named the M42 as England’s worst motorway in a new survey which highlights motorists’ growing discontent with the state and management of the nation’s busiest roads.

Watchdog Transport Focus surveyed more than 9,000 drivers about their most recent journey on a motorway and major ‘A’ road and found that the M42, which runs past Birmingham, was the worst motorway to drive on, with a dismal 56 per cent satisfaction rating. 

Drivers slated the condition and poor maintenance of the M42, with one respondent saying it's full of “roadworks, potholes and delays – [a] terrible road to drive on”.

With only a 55 per cent satisfaction rating, the major road at the very bottom of the rankings was the A12, which runs through Suffolk and Essex from Ipswich to London. With roadworks covering the majority of the dual carriageway, one respondent complained: “They have been there for over a year now and don’t seem to be doing much.”

In a statement, National Highways East, which manages the A12, told Auto Express that: “We listened to the views of road users and are about to complete the final section of £100m of improvements we have delivered to the A12 since this survey was undertaken.

“This work will provide safer, smoother and quieter journeys for those that rely on this vital road, as well as less need for maintenance and repair in the future."

At the other end of the scale, the cream of the crop in terms of motorways is the M40, which actually improved its satisfaction rating from 79 per cent in 2023 to 82 per cent in 2024. One driver described it as “one of the few motorways that has few delays”. 

The A19, which runs from Seaton Burn in Tyneside to Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was rated England’s best ‘A’ road, with an 85 per cent satisfaction rating thanks to its smooth surface, good markings and lack of traffic.

Regardless, Transport Focus’ survey once again shines the spotlight on the continuing managed decline of England’s road network. Average driver satisfaction fell by two per cent in the last year to 71 per cent across both motorways and ‘A’ roads, with satisfaction in terms of the quality of road surfaces tumbling by five points to 68 per cent.

This comes after Department for Transport data showed that drivers are now spending more time than ever in traffic on major roads and motorways – something highlighted further by Transport Focus’ survey, which showed satisfaction with journey times has also dropped in the past year, from 71 per cent to 68 per cent.

Prior to the General Election, Labour’s Louise Haigh, who is now Transport Secretary, promised to maintain the Conservatives’ pledge to redirect funding from the cancelled HS2 project into improving the quality of UK roads.

Auto Express has asked the Department for Transport for a statement regarding its current plans, but is yet to receive a response.

Which motorway do you detest the most? Tell us in the comments section...

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

