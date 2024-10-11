Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot

Drivers have named the M42 as England’s worst motorway in a new survey which highlights motorists’ growing discontent with the state and management of the nation’s busiest roads.

Watchdog Transport Focus surveyed more than 9,000 drivers about their most recent journey on a motorway and major ‘A’ road and found that the M42, which runs past Birmingham, was the worst motorway to drive on, with a dismal 56 per cent satisfaction rating.

Drivers slated the condition and poor maintenance of the M42, with one respondent saying it's full of “roadworks, potholes and delays – [a] terrible road to drive on”.

With only a 55 per cent satisfaction rating, the major road at the very bottom of the rankings was the A12, which runs through Suffolk and Essex from Ipswich to London. With roadworks covering the majority of the dual carriageway, one respondent complained: “They have been there for over a year now and don’t seem to be doing much.”

In a statement, National Highways East, which manages the A12, told Auto Express that: “We listened to the views of road users and are about to complete the final section of £100m of improvements we have delivered to the A12 since this survey was undertaken.