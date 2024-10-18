Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rumoured 7p fuel tax hike to send petrol and diesel prices soaring

Working people face fuel duty hammer blow as Labour plots to break pre-election promise

By:Chris Rosamond
18 Oct 2024
Fuel station

Fuel duty will rise by a whopping 7p a litre in Labour’s Autumn Budget, it has been reported, adding nearly £4 to the cost of every fill-up and breaking the party’s pre-election promise.

The Daily Mail claims ‘Whitehall sources’ have confirmed that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reverse Rishi Sunak’s 5p a litre fuel duty cut introduced in 2022, with an additional inflationary rise under consideration of 1 or 2p. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

When VAT is added on top, that would mean drivers paying an extra £3.85 per tank, and with the average car needing to be refuelled every eight days, such a rise would mean Labour hits drivers – most of whom are the ‘working people’ it promised to protect from tax rises before the election – with an annual average tax hike of around £175.  

The Daily Mail also reports that Reeves and the Government are considering reintroducing annual inflation-based increases to the rate of fuel duty, sparking fears of a return to the deeply unpopular ‘fuel price escalator’. That was the mechanism designed to increase prices annually beyond inflation, which helped seal the last Labour Government’s reputation as ‘anti-car and anti-driver’. 

Earlier this week, Auto Express wrote to the Chancellor pointing out the unfairness of tightening the screws on hard-pressed drivers, just as fuel prices have started to ease on the global market. However, the Mail report suggests Government ministers believe that it’s precisely because pump prices are at their lowest since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that they can get away with pocketing more cash from the price of every litre – notwithstanding the cost of living pressures still impacting drivers and their households. 

According to the Tax Foundation, the UK already taxes diesel harder than any other country in Europe, while we rank eighth for the duty already levied on petrol – the government currently takes 63p a litre from the pump price charged on both.

With the transition to electric cars threatening a major loss of government income in coming years, the prospect of ‘pay per mile’ taxation to replace fuel duty altogether could still be on the table. The matter was raised in a House of Lords debate earlier this week, when Labour peer Baroness Blake said “she couldn’t comment on any matter that might be raised in the Budget”.

What are fuel prices currently like in your area? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

ULEZ enforcement stepped up in light of £450 million debt
London Roads

ULEZ enforcement stepped up in light of £450 million debt

With Transport for London owed £376 million in unpaid penalty notices and facing large debts itself, it’s escalating efforts to punish drivers dodging…
News
17 Oct 2024
Sky-high car insurance costs to be tackled by new taskforce
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Sky-high car insurance costs to be tackled by new taskforce

Labour forms a new taskforce to tackle the issue of car insurance, with premiums having risen by 21 per cent on average in the past two years
News
16 Oct 2024
Don’t hammer motorists in the Autumn Budget! Labour warned to avoid car and fuel tax hikes
Petrol station

Don’t hammer motorists in the Autumn Budget! Labour warned to avoid car and fuel tax hikes

Motorists have had a tough time in recent years and Auto Express is warning the Chancellor against inflicting further pain with her first Budget
News
15 Oct 2024
Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot
Motorway speed limit

Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot

New survey sees drivers rank England’s motorways and ‘A’ roads – and it’s bad news across the board, as satisfaction ratings fall again
News
11 Oct 2024

Most Popular

7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise
Tesla Model Y 7-seat

7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise

Only the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant of Tesla’s best-selling electric SUV can be ordered with seven seats
News
15 Oct 2024
Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: all-new Vauxhall Grandland for less than £250 per month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: all-new Vauxhall Grandland for less than £250 per month

The brand new, second-generation of Vauxhall’s practical family SUV is our Deal of the Day for 16 October
News
16 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content