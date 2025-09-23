Dacia’s new Bigster is shaking things up in the mid-size SUV market, and now it's getting a choice of two wild new personalities from German dealer, Carpoint.

Building on the success of their popular Redust kits previously offered for the Duster, the tuner is offering Bigster owners the chance to embrace a rugged, off-road persona or a more sporty, road-focused style.

The Redust Offroad package is the most striking of the two options available. It transforms the Bigster into a proper adventurer, adding a set of chunky all-terrain tyres, wrapped around new 16-inch alloy wheels, an aluminium roof rack with integrated LED lights, a vented bonnet, side steps and unique window decals. To complete the look and to give the Bigster some serious ground clearance, owners can even opt for a full suspension lift.

If off-roading isn't your thing, then you might prefer the Redust Sport package which takes the Bigster in a completely different direction. This kit dials up the style, with a lowered stance and a focus on sharper handling thanks to a coilover suspension.

The real highlight, though, is a set of 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, finished with low-profile tyres. There’s also a gloss-black finish to the body cladding, along with a (purely decorative) bonnet scoop for an extra bit of visual flair.

But, don’t be fooled into thinking you’ll benefit from any extra grunt, because the packages are focused purely on styling and suspension, with no performance upgrades included. They can, however, be paired with any of the current powertrains available for the Bigster.

Currently, Carpoint lists a Dacia Bigster Extreme TCe 130 4x4 with the Offroad kit for just over €36,000 (around £31,500), although you can order individual parts if you just fancy a bit of a custom touch. The standard Bigster is currently available with savings of just under £1,000 on list price via our Buy A Car service with leasing prices starting from £302 per month.

