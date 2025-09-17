New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market

Dacia has built on the practicality and versatility of its impressive Duster SUV with the introduction of the Dacia Duster Cargo van.

Featuring the same rugged looks as the passenger version, Dacia is hoping business owners will be attracted to the Dacia Duster’s robust image, underpinned by its value-for-money and go-anywhere capability.

The new Duster Cargo is priced from £22,995 for the mild hybrid 130 4x4, and £23,595 for the hybrid 155, with first customer deliveries expected before the end of the year. However, if you can’t wait that long, you can buy the standard version of the new Dacia Duster for just over £18,000 via our Buy A Car service.

The Cargo is a full factory conversion, adding a flat load area with 1,149 litres of space and a 430kg payload. The rear seats are replaced with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a material surface, while the load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a mesh bulkhead. Four lashing points are also included to help secure loose cargo.

There are extra security measures, too, with a full-length, removable load cover and opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows to shield any cargo from prying eyes.

Customers can choose from either a front-wheel-drive hybrid van or a mild-hybrid version that comes with all-wheel drive. The hybrid combines a 109bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for a 153bhp total output delivered via an automatic electric gearbox.