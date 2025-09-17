New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market
Dacia has introduced a commercial version of its popular Duster SUV, aiming to attract businesses with a rugged and versatile van
Dacia has built on the practicality and versatility of its impressive Duster SUV with the introduction of the Dacia Duster Cargo van.
Featuring the same rugged looks as the passenger version, Dacia is hoping business owners will be attracted to the Dacia Duster’s robust image, underpinned by its value-for-money and go-anywhere capability.
The new Duster Cargo is priced from £22,995 for the mild hybrid 130 4x4, and £23,595 for the hybrid 155, with first customer deliveries expected before the end of the year. However, if you can’t wait that long, you can buy the standard version of the new Dacia Duster for just over £18,000 via our Buy A Car service.
The Cargo is a full factory conversion, adding a flat load area with 1,149 litres of space and a 430kg payload. The rear seats are replaced with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a material surface, while the load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a mesh bulkhead. Four lashing points are also included to help secure loose cargo.
There are extra security measures, too, with a full-length, removable load cover and opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows to shield any cargo from prying eyes.
Customers can choose from either a front-wheel-drive hybrid van or a mild-hybrid version that comes with all-wheel drive. The hybrid combines a 109bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for a 153bhp total output delivered via an automatic electric gearbox.
Dacia has designed the Cargo’s regenerative braking function to deliver high energy recovery, which means you’ll always start in electric mode and remain in all-electric mode for significant periods of time when in city driving.
The 128bhp mild-hybrid features a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor that helps with overall efficiency when pulling away or accelerating, Dacia claims the system reduces fuel consumption and emissions by about 10 per cent.
Just one specification is available: the Expression trim includes 17-inch Tergan diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, body-coloured door handles, tinted windows, automatic wipers, and wheel-arch protection and a snorkel finished in Starkle® - Dacia’s new fully recyclable material that comes with an unpainted finish.
Inside, there are front electric windows, a central armrest with storage, a height and reach-adjustable steering wheel, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, air conditioning, automatic central locking, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As expected, there’s a raft of driver assistance systems, including cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and Intelligent Speed Assist, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, a driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.
Three paint choices are available: Glacier White is offered as standard, along with two metallic options – Pearl Black and Shadow Grey.
The same three-year, 60,000-mile warranty as the passenger car applies to the Cargo van, while there is the opportunity to extend cover for an extra year under the Dacia Zen programme, which requires you to service your vehicle at an approved Dacia outlet (up to seven-years or 75,000 miles).
