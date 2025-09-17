Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here

Just when you thought Dacia couldn’t get any cooler, the Romanian brand has now officially launched a new Duster Pick-Up model - although unfortunately, the pick-up version is currently only available in its home market.

The Duster Pick-Up is a utility version of Dacia’s popular SUV, designed for both passenger transport and hauling goods. Derived from the standard production car, the new model retains the same overall dimensions, but features a double-cab set-up with seating for four people.

With a load space of around one square metre, the pick-up bed has been designed for easy access, thanks in particular to a wide-opening tailgate. There’s a 430kg load capacity, while two lateral metal rails and four anchoring rings have been provided to help secure any cargo.

The Duster Duster Pick-Up is offered in three trim levels – Expression, Extreme, and Journey – along with a choice of two Euro 6-compliant engine options: the Hybrid 140 and the mild-hybrid 130 4x4.

Developed in collaboration with SC Romturingia SRL, a Romanian coachbuilder and a long-time Renault Group partner, the Duster Pick-Up comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features borrowed from the standard Duster model.

Depending on your chosen specification level, these include front and side airbags, ABS with electronic brake force distribution, ESP, an anti-skid function, hill start assist, automatic emergency braking, hill-descent assist, traffic-sign recognition with speed alert, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warning, and a multi-view camera.

Orders for the Duster Pick-Up are now open in Romania, with a starting price of 25,983 Euros (about £22,500, before taxes), while buyers can choose from seven paint colours: Sandstone, Lichen Kaki, Terracotta Brown, Glacier White, Schist Grey, Pearl Black, or Cedar Green.

