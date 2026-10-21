Verdict

The 12 Cilindri Manuale has a traditional Ferrari open gate shifter and a clutch pedal, but it’s not a true manual as the shift and clutch are connected only by wire to the standard car’s dual-clutch auto. Even so, it feels just like a real manual – you can stall it – and brings a new dimension to the 12 Cilindri experience. It’s not cheap and not totally convincing, but all 1,499 examples have already sold, suggesting that it won’t be the last manual by-wire we see.

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It’s been almost 20 years since Ferrari launched a car with a manual gearbox, but that has just changed, sort of. This is the Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale, a car with three pedals and a classic-look, open-gate Ferrari shifter… but they operate the car’s eight-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) by wire; there’s no physical connection. You do control the clutches, though, so you can lurch away like a novice or even stall the engine.

It has taken Ferrari’s engineers four years to develop the ‘manual’, two-and-a-half of them refining the software to deliver a convincing impression of a genuine manual, and it doesn’t come cheap. Just 1499 Manuales will be built, and even though they will cost £508,000, a premium of more than £150k over the standard model, all have been pre-sold.