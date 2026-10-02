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New Fiat Multiplay Concept takes the modular car idea to the extreme

The Multiplay takes the modular car idea to the extreme with its innovative design and clever cabin options

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Oct 2026
Fiat Multiplay Concept12

This is the Fiat Multiplay concept, another example of the Italian brand’s seeming desire to play in a space that lies between a traditional car and something out of a designer furniture store. More than just a fantastical show car, though, it’s also Fiat’s interpretation of a modern multi-purpose production vehicle that could be built to future E-car regulations.

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Compared with the Citroen 2CV Concept, which is a more literal vision of what its E-car will look and feel like, Fiat’s Multiplay is a broader vision of what lies ahead. At just under 4.2 metres long, its small stature and electric powertrain will fit within the EU E-car regulations, while offering more cabin space and versatility than anything in Fiat’s current line-up.

However, the technical engineering almost takes a back seat to the clever modular body that sits above it, which promises to give European customers the potential for many different cars in one package. 

Fiat Multiplay Concept12

When arranged in its basic layout, the Multiplay takes the form of a compact seven-seat MPV, using its long wheelbase and cab-forward stance to offer a huge amount of space with relatively compact external dimensions. 

With the press of a few buttons, though, the Multiplay is able to shape-shift by dropping the side rear quarter windows and sliding the rear section of the roof and rear screen up to meet the C-pillar. 

Inside, the third row drops below the rear deck, which creates a two-row pick-up layout that can hold large, bulky items in the bed. This specific configuration is optimised to fit two bicycles, but it could be arranged to carry almost anything. 

Fiat’s future design language also continues to peek through. The brand’s grid motif has been further evolved, and the concept has a wild interior with variable seating layouts. 

Fiat has not confirmed how long it’ll be until we see a production version of this concept on the road, but with Stellantis promising rapid-fire development times, it might not be as long as we think. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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