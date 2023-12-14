Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 500e is charming and cheap at £210 a month

Gorgeous design; good fun to drive

118-mile range

Get the deal at only £210.44 a month

It's easy to get pumped up about retro car design, thanks to the recent Paris Motor Show, where concepts such as the Citroen 2CV and Renault E-Space took star turns. But there's one vintage-looking electric car that's sometimes easy to overlook: the Fiat 500e.

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The little Italian is a brilliant interpretation of the fifties icon, only now electrified, and it's currently available at a proper feel-good price.

The 500e is normally at the pricier end of the market, but through the Auto Express Buy A Car service it's currently available for a bargain £210.44 a month right now.

This four-year deal comes from First Vehicle Leasing and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,875.32, with a mileage cap of 5,000 a year.

You could switch to a nine-month initial payment option if you wanted to pay less upfront, at £2,357.39 and £233.04 a month. Meanwhile, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs less than a fiver extra a month.

There is a but, and it's the fact that this deal is for the entry-level model with the smallest battery. However, it's still well equipped, with automatic air conditioning, 16-inch alloys and a 10.25-inch touchscreen coming as standard.

The 24kWh battery gives a claimed range of 118 miles, which will be more than enough for city-dwellers. Light steering and sprightly acceleration mean it's a boon around town, while the stylish design will turn heads.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Fiat 500e leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 500e page.

Check out the Fiat 500e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…