Mk1 Ford Escort to make a comeback on December 12

Good news for people who complain that ‘they don’t make ‘em like they used to’, the UK’s Boreham Motorworks is set to bring the Mk1 Ford Escort back to market on December 12th.

The company has been teasing the return of some of Ford’s finest cars for some time, and the Mk1 Escort is just the start. We’re told that each car Boreham Motorworks releases will be ‘blueprint accurate,’ and built to the same technical specifications as the cars would have been made to in period.

Boreham Motorworks is at pains to point out that the true-to-original Mk1 Ford Escort will not be an EV, nor a hybrid. A petrol motor attached to a manual gearbox will drive it because, according to the company “our heritage guides us, and our future insists upon it. We won't cancel our heritage; we will evolve it.”

The new car will draw inspiration from the high performance variants of the Mk1 Escort that appeared over the years. The company cites the Escort Twin-Cam, championship winning Alan Mann Racing Group 5 car, and even the RS2000. From the looks of things, it’ll be a sort of Ford greatest hits collection. Boreham Motorworks describes its Escort as the ultimate expression of RS lineage, but says that it’ll mix cutting edge engineering and design. This, perhaps, is what we would have ended up with had Ford doggedly refused to make any car other than the Mk1 Escort for decades, evolving it over that time.

Ian Muir, CEO of Boreham Motorworks’ parent company, DRVN Automotive Group, said: “At DRVN, we understand that true automotive passion comes from the connection between driver and machine - a relationship forged in the sound, feel, and response of a car designed to be driven. The Ford Escort Mk1 embodies this ethos, blending timeless design with performance that inspires confidence and joy. We design for the road, not the runway. We embrace everything drivers love about cars.” On December 12th we’ll find out what he means by that.

Are you happy to see the return of the Escort? Let us know in the comments...