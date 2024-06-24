Ford Escort and RS200 return to production at Boreham Motorworks

A British company has secured the rights to produce new and recreated versions of classic Ford cars, starting with the RS200 rally car and Mk1 Ford Escort. The company, part of the DRVN Automotive Group, has signed an agreement with Ford Motor Company to produce “a series of continuation and remastered iconic Ford vehicles” in very limited numbers.

The first car to arrive will be a revamped Ford RS200, the Group B rally car that was also produced in tiny numbers for road use. The model will be entirely new, according to Boreham Motorworks, which means it’s not necessarily based on the original designs.

There are few details on the car yet, nor is there even a proper picture – but the teaser image shows a set of LED headlights that hint it will be fit for the modern era. The brand does make mention of the car’s mid-engined layout, composite body and four-wheel drive system, so all of those aspects will remain.

The next model to be re-launched will be a Mk1 Ford Escort recreation, but unlike the RS200 it’ll be a continuation model. This means the cars produced will follow on from the line of Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) from the car’s original 1960s run. That suggests Boreham Motorworks’ recreation will be closer in make-up to the old Mk1 Escort than its company’s all-new take on the RS200.