Ford Escort and RS200 return to production at Boreham Motorworks
Classic Fords to be remastered with the brand’s blessing as brand-new cars, starting with the RS200 and Mk1 Escort
A British company has secured the rights to produce new and recreated versions of classic Ford cars, starting with the RS200 rally car and Mk1 Ford Escort. The company, part of the DRVN Automotive Group, has signed an agreement with Ford Motor Company to produce “a series of continuation and remastered iconic Ford vehicles” in very limited numbers.
The first car to arrive will be a revamped Ford RS200, the Group B rally car that was also produced in tiny numbers for road use. The model will be entirely new, according to Boreham Motorworks, which means it’s not necessarily based on the original designs.
There are few details on the car yet, nor is there even a proper picture – but the teaser image shows a set of LED headlights that hint it will be fit for the modern era. The brand does make mention of the car’s mid-engined layout, composite body and four-wheel drive system, so all of those aspects will remain.
The next model to be re-launched will be a Mk1 Ford Escort recreation, but unlike the RS200 it’ll be a continuation model. This means the cars produced will follow on from the line of Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) from the car’s original 1960s run. That suggests Boreham Motorworks’ recreation will be closer in make-up to the old Mk1 Escort than its company’s all-new take on the RS200.
However, the teaser image for the Mk1 Escort also shows a set of LED daytime running lights, so it’s likely the new models will have some upgrades over their forebears. As they’ll be built in limited numbers and are likely to be very expensive to buy, expect at least the kind of attention to detail you’d see on other similar ‘recreated’ cars such as the MST Mk1.
The big difference here is that these models have Ford’s explicit approval. The company has also been given permission to produce a further five classic Ford models, so we expect to see cars such as the Mk2 Escort, Capri, Sierra and more reappear along these lines in the future too.
Will Ford, Ford Performance Motorsports’ General Manager, said: “From the first time we met with Boreham Motorworks and the DRVN team, it was clear that they had an exciting vision for how to bring some of our most iconic historical nameplates to life for the modern era.”
Prices and exact specs, as well as more pictures and details will, we hope, be revealed in due course.
