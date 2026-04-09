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New Ford Explorer Van revealed for those seeking more style than a humble Transit

Explorer Van has arrived as an official conversion from Ford’s team in Dagenham

By:Tom Jervis
9 Apr 2026
New Ford Explorer Van - front angled16

Calling all site managers in the UK: the Ford Explorer Van has arrived as a posher, more car-like alternative to the traditional Ford E-Transit. Based on the standard Explorer SUV, it promises more than 370 miles of range and is on sale now from just over £40,000.

From the outside, the Explorer Van looks very much the same as its SUV counterpart, but pay close attention and you’ll see several trade-focused enhancements. It sits on (optional) 19-inch steel wheels and while the rear doors remain, the glass has been panelled off to prevent it smashing. Those working in hazardous environments can also specify the Commercial Pack – one of several option packs available – which include amber lights on the roof, front and rear of the vehicle.

Inside, a copolymer bulkhead separates the front seats from the rear compartment, which offers 1,235 litres of space and a maximum payload of 650kg. A flat floor is designed to help the loading of larger items, while smaller cargo can be secured via adjustable dividers and hooks. Buyers can also specify the optional Utility Pack, which adds frunk storage, a roof rack and mesh for the rear window. Inside, it brings both seat covers and rubber floor mats.

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The Explorer Van is being offered with two powertrains: a rear-wheel-drive single-motor model with 282bhp and a 1,000kg towing capacity, as well as an all-wheel-drive dual-motor 335bhp version that can tow up to 1,200kg. Ford says the Explorer Van is capable of up to 373 miles on a single charge, although this figure is likely to be for the rear-driven model with minimum luggage in tow; fully-laden AWD cars will almost certainly have a slightly shorter range.

On sale now, the Explorer Van is priced from £40,262.50 excluding VAT for the RWD model; the AWD car will set back buyers just over £3,300 extra. Unfortunately, you can’t buy just one – Ford Pro Commercial is only taking orders in batches of five or more.

Not a factory creation but instead an official conversion developed by Ford’s team at the Dagenham Conversion Centre, the Explorer Van is the latest electric car to be offered in van form. The new Renault Twingo, for example, is also being sold as a van conversion in France, while the Volvo EX30 is available as a van for UK buyers.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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