Calling all site managers in the UK: the Ford Explorer Van has arrived as a posher, more car-like alternative to the traditional Ford E-Transit. Based on the standard Explorer SUV, it promises more than 370 miles of range and is on sale now from just over £40,000.

From the outside, the Explorer Van looks very much the same as its SUV counterpart, but pay close attention and you’ll see several trade-focused enhancements. It sits on (optional) 19-inch steel wheels and while the rear doors remain, the glass has been panelled off to prevent it smashing. Those working in hazardous environments can also specify the Commercial Pack – one of several option packs available – which include amber lights on the roof, front and rear of the vehicle.

Inside, a copolymer bulkhead separates the front seats from the rear compartment, which offers 1,235 litres of space and a maximum payload of 650kg. A flat floor is designed to help the loading of larger items, while smaller cargo can be secured via adjustable dividers and hooks. Buyers can also specify the optional Utility Pack, which adds frunk storage, a roof rack and mesh for the rear window. Inside, it brings both seat covers and rubber floor mats.