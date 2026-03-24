Renault’s latest baby Twingo has a new delivery in its sights with the reveal of a van version of the electric city car.

Created for energy firm EDF, the rear seats have been removed and a bulkhead added to create a 797-litre load area that’s accessible via either the tailgate or rear seats.

Renault said the Twingo van concept can be converted back into a car once its commercial vehicle use is finished, and the concept van’s blue colour and black headlight surrounds are unique to the little load carrier.

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Although the French manufacturer said it currently has no plans to bring the Twingo van concept to the UK, it does already have a small electric commercial vehicle via sister brand Dacia’s Spring Cargo. It also has history in this area, with the first-generation petrol-powered Twingo having been converted to a small delivery van, although that car never officially came to the UK. This new version would, if it made production, likely cost less than £15,000 plus VAT, use the same 27.5kWh battery and have a range similar to the passenger car’s 163-mile figure from its 80bhp motor.

Renault’s smallest van is currently the Kangoo, which is available with an electric powertrain as well as petrol and diesel engines.

The Twingo wouldn’t be the first small French electric van, though, with Citroen having launched an urban delivery version of its e-C3 supermini late last year.

Come back to Autoexpress.co.uk next week for our review of the new Renault Twingo, in four-seat passenger form at least, which will be published at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

Find your new or used small car (or van) through the Auto Express Buy a Car service.