Geely has announced that its EX5 all-electric SUV is to go on sale in the UK this October, priced from £31,990. It marks the introduction of the brand to British customers, but unlike many of the newer Chinese manufacturers appearing on our shores the Geely name might already be familiar, since it is already the parent company of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While more details on the dealer network that will sell the EX5 are to come, we do know about the car itself. It’s a mid-size SUV that will be a rival for the Skoda Enyaq, Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well as other cheaper, Chinese models like the Leapmotor C10. We previously reported that Geely hopes to open its own network of dealerships, rather than share or join its sub-brands’ existing franchises.

The entry-level SE model kicks off the range with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights with High Beam Control, auto wipers, heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control. Tech includes a 15.4-inch central screen and a 360-degree parking camera set-up.

Move up to the Pro trim for 19-inch alloys and a different interior colour for £33,990 and then at the top of the range there’s Max, which costs £36,990 and gets a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, ambient interior lights, a massage function for the ventilated front seats and an upgraded stereo. There’s also a head-up display in that top-spec model.