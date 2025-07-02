New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k
This new electric SUV is coming soon to the UK from Volvo and Lotus parent company, Geely
Geely has announced that its EX5 all-electric SUV is to go on sale in the UK this October, priced from £31,990. It marks the introduction of the brand to British customers, but unlike many of the newer Chinese manufacturers appearing on our shores the Geely name might already be familiar, since it is already the parent company of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.
While more details on the dealer network that will sell the EX5 are to come, we do know about the car itself. It’s a mid-size SUV that will be a rival for the Skoda Enyaq, Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well as other cheaper, Chinese models like the Leapmotor C10. We previously reported that Geely hopes to open its own network of dealerships, rather than share or join its sub-brands’ existing franchises.
The entry-level SE model kicks off the range with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights with High Beam Control, auto wipers, heated seats and steering wheel, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control. Tech includes a 15.4-inch central screen and a 360-degree parking camera set-up.
Move up to the Pro trim for 19-inch alloys and a different interior colour for £33,990 and then at the top of the range there’s Max, which costs £36,990 and gets a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, ambient interior lights, a massage function for the ventilated front seats and an upgraded stereo. There’s also a head-up display in that top-spec model.
All Geely EX5 versions come with a 60.2kWh battery, offering up to 267 miles of range and a 20-minute 30 to 80 per cent recharge time (thanks to a maximum charging rate of 100kW). The EX5 uses a front-mounted 215bhp electric motor that allows for a 6.9-second 0-62mph time.
In bringing the car to the UK market, Geely worked with Lotus Engineering and commissioned a "comprehensive evaluation” of the car for British roads. However, there aren’t any changes for the first models available, as the brand states that any “future tuning” will use the report by Lotus to make the car better for our roads and driving styles. Instead, the EX5 will probably be the same or extremely similar to the Australian-market model that is already on sale (as that’s also a right-hand drive country).
Customers who buy a Geely EX5 will get an Andersen A3 home wallbox charger included, as well as an impressive eight-year warranty that comprises a base warranty of six years plus two extra. The model is part of a planned range in the UK, so expect to see more cars arriving from the brand next year.
