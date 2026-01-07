Benefits of Hyundai’s fancy new European tech centre to be felt by drivers

Electric cars have also thrown up new challenges. “On an EV powertrain, one of the biggest sources of noise is gone, therefore other road noises become more prominent and the customers sometimes say that the car is louder than before,” Johnson explained. “It’s not, but the noises may be more disturbing to customers than the powertrain was before, so road noise is more important.”

The semi-anoconic chamber includes a rolling road where engineers can bolt on surfaces to replicate different road conditions or even types of speed bump from across the world. The huge padding across the walls ensures sound doesn’t rebound, allowing engineers to isolate specific interior or exterior drive-by noises.

Less on-road testing

Engineers will also have to spend less time out in extreme weather testing cars wrapped in bags or other disguises, as happens at the moment in places from northern Sweden to Death Valley. More development can now happen behind closed doors in the rolling road chambers that can replicate arctic conditions of as low as -40 degrees or scorching 50 degree heat, which is bad news for our spy photographers, but good news for engineers not having to spend weeks in bleak winter outposts or desert heat. That’s becoming more important as more changeable weather conditions no longer guarantee the extreme cold or heat that was once all but guaranteed when testers decamped to remote locations.

Faster product development and improvement

The changes brought on by Chinese brands’ seemingly constant improvements to their cars have also prompted a revamp to traditional manufacturers’ thinking. The long-standing cycle of a new car launching, generally being updated after around four years and then replaced by a new one after around seven years is quickly fading away. Constant improvements are the name of the game now, especially with tech, and it’s not possible to repeatedly test them in the traditional way.

“Customers are being more demanding and wanting more features, you can’t hire enough engineers and there aren’t enough hours in the day to test it all," explained tech centre boss Johnson, specifically around repeatability of conditions for relatively minor revisions that would potentially not otherwise happen until a major overhaul - especially in the digital age of regular over-the-air updates.

When pushed on how consumers will benefit from the new centre, Johnson preferred to flip the question around. “I struggle to think where the cars will not be better, they will be developed more thoroughly and with even more capability than before,” he added. “I would pose a different question; where will we not improve?”

“The development process will drive improvements but this building gives us an advantage we didn’t have before to do things more quickly and more thoroughly,” Johnson concluded. “Those processes could have happened, but not with the capability and results this building will give us, and not at the cost.”

