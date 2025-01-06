Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Jaguar F-Type gets 693bhp V8 from German tuning house Arden

Arden provides an old-school tonic to Jaguar new electric focus

By:Alastair Crooks
6 Jan 2025
Arden Jaguar F-Types - front

Arden

Production of the Jaguar F-Type may have ended in the summer of 2024, but Arden has breathed some life into the British sports car with a new tuning package that bumps up power, hones the chassis and adds some exterior tweaks - resulting in the ‘AJ 23 SVR’. 

Arden, established in Germany back in 1972, is known for modifying Range Rovers, Bentleys, MINIs and Jaguars with the latest F-Type package designed for the fire-breathing, range-topping SVR variant. The F-Type is no longer on sale, so you’ll have to bring your own car to Arden for the conversion. 

On the outside, you’ll notice the AJ 23 SVR sports a carbon body kit which is made up of a new front and rear bumper, side skirts and even an illuminated grille. The black paint finish is contrasted by a central yellow stripe which extends to some parts of the body kit too. Arden’s creation also sits on forged centre-lock 21-inch wheels.

Arden Jaguar F-Types - rear

Arden

Backing up the visual changes are some firepower upgrades. The 567bhp F-Type SVR sees power rises up to 693bhp with torque at a chunky 873Nm. To do this, Arden adds forged pistons, a revised supercharger and a new carbon fibre intake system. Helping to keep the extra oomph in check are the SVR’s huge steel brakes (rather than the option carbon ceramics). The suspension is also reworked with adjustable, track-oriented coilovers.

Inside you’ll find a bespoke sports steering wheel finished in Alcantara with new aluminium pedals, new door sills and a centre console also constructed in aluminium. 

Pricing for Arden’s handiwork is available on request, but expect a significant addition to the £110,000 that was needed to secure an F-Type SVR back in 2024. 

